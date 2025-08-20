Anzeige
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362
Tradegate
18.08.25 | 14:23
4,600 Euro
+1,32 % +0,060
PR Newswire
20.08.2025 19:12 Uhr
BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - July 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 20

BH Macro Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

Monthly Shareholder Report - July 2025

Attached is a link to the July 2025 Monthly Shareholder Report for BH Macro Limited.


BMA - Monthly Shareholder Report - July 2025 - ADV021552.pdf


Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
+44 (0) 1481 74 5001



BMA - Monthly Shareholder Report - July 2025 - ADV021552
© 2025 PR Newswire
