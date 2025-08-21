Banyan Gold Corp.: Banyan Files Technical Report for AurMac Project, Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSX-V:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) announces the filing of the Technical Report to support the updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition ?Standards incorporated by reference in National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") for the AurMac Project (the "AurMac Property or "AurMac"). ?The Technical Report titled "Technical Report, AurMac Property, Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory, Canada" and dated August 20, 2025, was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., Tysen Hantelmann, P.Eng., of JDS Energy & Mining Inc. and Deepak Malhotra, PhD., of Forte Dynamics. The Technical Report is available for review on SEDAR+ at www.sedar.ca and on the Company's website at www.banyangold.com.

As announced in the Company's news release dated July 8, 2025, the updated MRE comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 2.274 million ("M") ?ounces ("oz") of gold ("Au") (112.5 M tonnes at 0.63 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 5.453 Moz of Au (280.6 M tonnes at 0.60 g/t ) (as defined in the CIM Definition ?Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101). The updated MRE is summarized below in Table 1 (Figure 1). The AurMac Project pit constrained MRE is contained in two near/on-surface deposits: the Airstrip and Powerline deposits. AurMac is road accessible and is transected by an existing transmission line of the Yukon's power grid. The AurMac Project is ?located in the Mayo Mining ?district, approximately 40 kilometres ("km") northeast from the village of Mayo, Yukon and 356 ?km north of Whitehorse, Yukon.

The updated MRE is summarized below in Table 1.

Table 1: Pit-Constrained Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Project

Indicated MRE Inferred MRE Deposit Au Cut-Off Grade (g/t) Tonnage (M Tonnes) Gold Grade (g/t) Gold Content (Oz) Tonnage (M Tonnes) Gold Grade (g/t) Gold Content (oz) Airstrip 0.30 27.7 0.69 0.611 10.1 0.75 0.245 Powerline 0.30 84.8 0.61 1.663 270.4 0.60 5.208 Total Combined 0.30 112.5 0.63 2.274 280.6 0.60 5.453

Notes to Table 1:

The effective date for the MRE is June 28, 2025 and was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101. Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing,changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues. The CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature ?and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an ?Indicated Mineral Resource. Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.73 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$2,050/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$10.00/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 90% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes.1 The number of tonnes and ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects.

The pit outlines used to constrain the MRE are shown in Figure 1. Detailed images of the Mineral Resource model, including an interactive 3D model and additional information can be found at: https://www.banyangold.com/projects/aurmac/

Figure 1. Plan Map Showing the Mineral Resource Estimate and Drill Collar Locations

1 The gold price and cost assumptions are consistent with current pricing assumptions and costs and, in particular, with those employed for recent technical reports for similar pit-constrained Yukon gold projects.

Qualified Persons

The updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the AurMac Project was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101, who has reviewed and approved the contents of this release and has verified the data disclosed as it relates to the MRE. The data was verified by Mr. Jutras using data validation and quality assurance procedures under industry standards.?

Duncan Mackay, P.Geo., M.Sc., is a "Qualified Person" as ?defined under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release in respect of all disclosure other than the MRE.? Mr. Mackay is Vice President Exploration for Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ??analytical and test data underlying the information

About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in Canada's Yukon Territory. The 215.3 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 40 kilometres ("km") from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by a Yukon highway and benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage. Banyan has the right to earn up to a 100% interest, in both the Aurex and McQuesten Properties, respectively, subject to certain royalties.

In addition to the AurMac Project, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project"). The Hyland Project represents a sediment-hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion-related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads.

Banyan also holds the Nitra Gold Project, a grassroots exploration project located in the Mayo Mining district, approximately 10 km west of the AurMac Gold property. The Nitra Property lies in the northern part of the Selwyn basin and is underlain by metaclastic rocks of the Late Proterozoic Yusezyu Formation of the Hyland Group, similar to lithologies hosting portions of the AurMac Project. Middle Cretaceous Tombstone Plutonic suite intrusions occur along the property including the Morrison Creek and Minto Creek stocks. The property is 100% owned and operated by Banyan Gold Corporation ("Banyan") and covers approximately 313.9 sq km. The property is accessible by road along the Silver Trail Highway, South McQuesten Road and 4x4 roads.

Banyan trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website or contact the Company.

