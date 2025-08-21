Three French healthcare providers digitize pathology with Sectra to enhance collaboration and cancer diagnostics

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Three university hospitals from a large region in France have signed contracts with international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT.B) to digitize their pathology workflows. Replacing microscopes with a digital workflow is a step towards closer collaboration across the sites and to further enhance cancer diagnostics in the region.

Digitizing pathology is part of a broader initiative to bring regional university hospitals closer together through joint strategies. Sectra's solution supports the long-term goals of improved efficiency and equitable patient access to high-quality diagnostics across the region.

By replacing microscopes with a digital workflow, the pathologists get instant, and when needed, remote access to digital images of tissue samples. Sectra's solution combines worklists, reporting, and image review in a single application optimized for primary diagnostics. It also enables the healthcare providers to utilize AI to further improve pathology workflows and cancer care.

"Moving towards closer collaboration between healthcare providers in pathology is becoming increasingly important in France. Not only to manage rising workloads, but to ensure equal access to sub-specialist expertise. A digital solution provides the tools to deliver consistent, high-quality cancer diagnostics and facilitates collaboration as it's easier to share the cases," says Fabien Lozach, President of Sectra in France.

The contracts, signed in June 2025, include Sectra's digital pathology module. The three healthcare providers together perform approximately 85,000 pathology examinations annually. The solution will also be integrated with each hospital's laboratory information system (LIS) for a streamlined and efficient workflow.

The digital pathology module is part of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution that provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs in one single system, thus both improving outcomes as well as lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise without acquiring a new back end. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2024/2025 fiscal year totaled SEK 3,240 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander,

CEO and President Sectra AB,

46 (0) 705 23 52 27



Marie Ekström Trägårdh,

Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions,

46 (0)708 23 56 10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/three-french-healthcare-providers-digitize-pathology-with-sectra-to-enhance-collaboration-and-cancer,c4219983

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectra-s-digital-pathology-solution,c3461581 Sectra's digital pathology solution

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/three-french-healthcare-providers-digitize-pathology-with-sectra-to-enhance-collaboration-and-cancer-diagnostics-302535578.html