Donnerstag, 21.08.2025
Potenzieller Gamechanger: Tiny-Float-Chance bei dieser Rohstoff-Aktie?
WKN: A0BLFX | ISIN: SE0001137985 | Ticker-Symbol: BTPC
Frankfurt
21.08.25 | 08:02
0,014 Euro
-2,14 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.08.2025 08:30 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Active Biotech AB: Interim Report Q2 2025

SECOND QUARTER IN BRIEF

  • Active Biotech reported positive top-line results from the LION study on ocular absorption and distribution of laquinimod in the eye (May 5)
  • Active Biotech announced that a patent for tasquinimod in myelofibrosis was granted in Europe (May 21)
  • Active Biotech reported study results with tasquinimod in heavily pre-treated patients with relapsed refractory multiple myeloma (May 23)
  • Active Biotech announced that results from tasquinimod study in heavily pretreated patients with relapsed refractory multiple myeloma was presented at ASCO 2025 and that the results were available on Active Biotech's website (June 9)
  • Active Biotech published an interview with investigators of laquinimod eye drop study LION on the website (June 30)

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

  • Active Biotech provided status update of its development programs (July 8)

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

SEK MApr-JunJan-JunFull-year

2025 20242025 20242024
Net sales
-
--
Operating profit/loss-11.3-10.7-22.5-21.4-39.8
Profit/loss after tax-11.2-10.6-22.2-21.1-39.4
Earnings per share (SEK)-0.01-0.03-0.02-0.06-0.09
Cash and cash equivalents (at close of period)

16.813.927.4

The report is also available at www.activebiotech.com

For further information, please contact:

Helén Tuvesson, CEO, +46 46 19 21 56, helen.tuvesson@activebiotech.com
Hans Kolam, CFO, +46 46 19 20 44, hans.kolam@activebiotech.com

About Active Biotech

Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company that develops first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for oncology and immunology indications with a high unmet medical need and significant commercial potential. Active Biotech currently holds three projects in its portfolio, of which tasquinimod and laquinimod are wholly owned small molecule immunomodulators with a mode of action that includes modulation of myeloid immune cell function. The projects are in clinical development for hematological malignancies and inflammatory eye disorders, respectively. The company's core focus is on the development of tasquinimod in myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer, where clinical proof-of-concept studies have been initiated. A clinical Phase Ib/IIa study in multiple myeloma has been concluded. Laquinimod is in clinical development for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis. A clinical phase I program with a topical ophthalmic formulation has been performed to support phase II development together with a partner. The third pipeline project is naptumomab, a targeted anti-cancer immunotherapy, partnered to NeoTX Therapeutics, which is in a phase Ib/II clinical program in patients with advanced solid tumors. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.

This information is information that Active Biotech is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-21 08:30 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
