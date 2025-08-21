BoMill AB: BoMill Q2 Report April - June 2025

BoMill AB ("BoMill" or the "Company") hereby publishes the Interim Report for the period April 1 - June 30, 2025. The Report is available as an attached file to this release and on BoMill's website. Below is a summary of the report.

NEW INSTALLATIONS AND GROWING MARKET CONFIDENCE

CEO Andreas Jeppsson comments:

"BoMill continues to gain traction through successful installations, validated business cases, and deepening customer engagement. With a proven solution and strong market interest, we are well-positioned to convert this momentum into future growth."

Net sales and income for the second quarter (April - June 2025)

Net sales amounted to KSEK 3 798 (KSEK 8 613).

Net income after financial items amounted to KSEK -2 027 (KSEK -2 150).

Net income per net weighted average share amounted to SEK -0,02 (SEK -0,02).

Cash flow during the second quarter amounted to KSEK -3 162 (KSEK 13 167).

As of June 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents amounted to KSEK 7 306 (KSEK 17 470).

Net sales and income for the first six months (January - June 2025)

Net sales amounted to KSEK 6 141 (KSEK 11 667).

Net income after financial items amounted to KSEK -6 922 (KSEK -6 314).

Net income per net weighted average share amounted to SEK -0,06 (SEK -0,06).

Cash flow during the period amounted to KSEK -9 872 (KSEK 4 949).

Highlights during the second quarter

On April 28, BoMill announced the appointment of Roberto Rouco as Regional Sales Manager.

On May 23, BoMill announced in collaboration with US partner Bratney, the appointment of Christian Tipton as BoMill Product Manager in the US.

Highlights after the second quarter

On July 7, BoMill announced the outcome of the subscription in the warrant-based incentive program, with 100 percent of the warrants subscribed by employees.

BoMill Q2 report can be found on BoMill's website (www.bomill.com/investors/reports)

For more information about BoMill, please contact:

Andreas Jeppsson, CEO - Phone: +46 727 001 182 - E-mail: andreas.jeppsson@bomill.com

BoMill has developed and markets a patented technology for sorting grain on a commercial scale, based on the internal qualities of each kernel. The method is the only one of its kind on the market today and is estimated to have the potential to become a Golden Standard within the industry.

The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market under the ticker: BOMILL.

Certified Adviser: Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB - www.skmg.se

For more information about BoMill, please visit www.bomill.com