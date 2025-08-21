Ratos AB: Ratos announces CEO retirement and commencement of successor search

Jonas Wiström, Chief Executive Officer at Ratos, has decided to retire after almost eight years with the company.

An executive search process to identify a successor will now be initiated. The Chairman of the Board will lead the recruitment process. Jonas Wiström will remain in the role as CEO until a successor has started.

Further update will be provided when the successor has been appointed.

For more information, please contact:

Per-Olof Söderberg, Chairman of the Board

Katarina Grönwall, VP Communications & Sustainability

+46 70 300 35 38, katarina.gronwall@ratos.com

This information is information that Ratos is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-21 08:00 CEST.

About Ratos

Ratos is a Swedish publicly listed business group consisting of 14 companies across three business areas: Construction & Services, Industry and Consumer. The Group operates mainly in the Nordic region, with net sales of SEK 32 billion and an adjusted EBITA of SEK 2.3 billion in 2024, and with a total workforce of around 10,900 employees. Ratos is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

We have a distinct corporate culture and strategy - everything we do is based on our core values: Simplicity, Speed in Execution and It's All About People. We enable independent subsidiaries to excel by being part of something larger.

