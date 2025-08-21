Ework Group AB: Ework Group expands into Germany and strengthens European presence

Stockholm, 21 August, 2025

Ework Group, a leading total talent solutions partner, is expanding its European footprint by establishing operations in Germany early next year. This strategic move is part of the company's long-term growth plan to support clients' international development and further strengthen its position as a key player in the European talent solutions market.

The German launch responds to the growing demand for flexible talent solutions and advisory services from both existing and new clients, particularly within banking, manufacturing and automotive industries. As one of Europe's largest consulting markets, Germany provides a strategic base for deepening client relationships and unlocking new opportunities.

"Germany is a natural next step in our growth journey," says Karin Schreil, CEO at Ework Group. "Our clients are increasingly seeking cross-border expertise, and having a strong presence in Germany allows us to provide closer, more localized support. We are excited to bring our proven approach to one of Europe's most dynamic markets."

For more information, please contact:



Johan Lindbladh, CCO, Ework Group

+46-708-20 44 05

johan.lindbladh@eworkgroup.com