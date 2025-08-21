Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2025) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQB: DRYGF) (FSE: X7W) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its ongoing drill 2025 program on the Elora Gold System ("Elora"). The new results are from the Jubilee Zone ("Jubilee") and Jubilee Hanging Wall ("HW") shown in Figure 1. These drill results are part of the Company's fully funded 15,000-meter 2025 drill campaign targeting the Elora Gold System as well as regional targets and extensive field work.

Drill Highlights:

Drill hole DRG-25-016 intercepted 8.68 g/t over 9.40 meters including two separate high-grade zones of 20.50 g/t gold over 1.30 meters and 26.40 g/t gold over 1.40 meters at Jubilee

Drill hole DRG-25-013 intercepted 3.41 g/t over 5.25 meters including 8.01 g/t gold over 2.50 meters in the HW4 at Jubilee

The Company has now identified four gold-bearing hanging wall structures parallel to the Jubilee Zone

Trey Wasser, CEO of Dryden Gold, comments, "We are extremely pleased with our continued drill success in the Gold Rock Target Area. The Elora Gold System is growing in width, depth and along strike with every drill hole. Discovering a fourth hanging wall structure at Jubilee with significant grade is exciting and adds to our "Red Lake" theme. Regional work is also progressing with three drill holes completed in a "first pass" drill test at Sherridon and with channel samples from Hyndman now in the assay lab. With the closing of our recent financing, drilling will continue well into 2026 with an additional 20,000 meters of drilling and more field work throughout the Gold Rock Camp and at regional targets. Over the next 12 months we intend to really unlock the gold story in the Dryden Gold District."

Jubilee Zone

Drill holes DGR-25-015 and 016 were designed to test and expand the highest-grade portion of the Jubilee Zone (Figure 2). Hole DGR-25-016 expanded the high-grade core of the zone with a result of 8.68 g/t gold over 9.40 meters including two separate high-grade intercepts of 20.50 g/t gold over 1.30 meters and 26.40 g/t gold over 1.40 meters. Hole DGR-25-013 also expanded the Jubilee Zone with 1.54 g/t gold over 10.35 meters including 6.12 g/t gold over 1.30 meters (Figure 2). The geology team is working with structural geology experts Dr. Ben Frieman of the Colorado School of Mines and Terrane Geoscience Inc. to refine the controls of the highest-grade mineralization. The periodicity or pattern of the high-grade zones appears to be controlled by regional structural intersections but the highest grades within those zones may have a more local control or pattern. The interpretation and learnings from Jubilee will be applied to the targeting the highest grades within the other zones in the Gold Rock Camp.

Jubilee HW Zone

The Company has drilled several follow up holes on the initial discovery of hanging wall gold mineralization in hole KW-25-003 that assayed 301.67 g/t over 3.90 meters including 1,930 g/t over 0.60 meters (May 7, 2025). These holes have confirmed multiple stacked structures in the hanging wall of the Jubilee Zone. Through this program, the Company is seeing significant D2 parallel mineralization, stacked structures as well as folding of the quartz veins. Hole DGR-25-013 showed a promising intercept of 3.41 g/t gold over 5.25 meters including 8.01 g/t gold over 2.05 meters in this hanging wall area close to the Jubilee Zone. Both holes DGR-25-013 and DGR-25-014 intersected good results on HW1 with hole DGR-25-013 returning 3.75 g/t gold over 2.50 meters including 16.00 g/t gold over 0.50 meters and DGR-25-014 returning 1.98 g/t gold over 4.95 meters.

Drill Program Update

Drilling at Elora has focused on strike extension testing the Pearl Zone ("Pearl") and the Laurentian Mine area ("Laurentian") as well as growth and high-grade controls for the Jubilee Zone (Figure 1). Dryden Gold is currently testing expansion targets following up on the previous drilling of DGR-25-005 which returned 2.20 g/t gold over 5.90 meters including 10.70 g/t gold over 0.90 meters (July 24, 2025), which may indicate a new high-grade zone at Pearl (Figure 2). The Company will be drill testing 300 meters of strike length between Pearl and Laurentian which has little to no historical drilling. In addition, the Company plans to begin drill testing at the two kilometer step out target Mud Lake which returned surface samples grading up to 24.20 g/t gold (January 30, 2025).





Figure 1: Gold Rock Target Area

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9776/263291_83afd5ac64094a05_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Jubilee and Pearl Zone - Contoured Long Section showing new results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9776/263291_83afd5ac64094a05_002full.jpg

Table 1: Drill Result Highlights

Target Area Drillhole

From To Length (m)* Grade (g/t Au) Jubilee DGR-25-016

149.00 158.40 9.40 8.68 Including 150.70 152.00 1.30 20.50 And Including 157.00 158.40 1.40 26.40 HW1 DGR-25-013

89.00 91.50 2.50 3.75 Including 90.00 90.50 0.50 16.00 HW4 DGR-25-013

252.00 256.25 5.25 3.41 Including 253.65 255.70 2.05 8.01 Jubilee DGR-25-013

277.65 288.00 10.35 1.54 Including 277.65 278.95 1.30 6.12 HW1 DGR-25-014

41.00 45.95 4.95 1.98 Jubilee DGR-25-015

131.8 141 9.2 1.05 *Reported intervals are drilled core lengths; assay values are uncut

Follow the link to our website for the full list of drill results and more detailed technical overview.

Regional Exploration Update

Summer field programs are ongoing, first results from Sherridon and Hyndman are expected soon with a few months of field season remaining. The Exploration team will review the new results and potentially expand the field program to further test any positive targets. The property-wide soil/till program is track with over 60% of the sampling completed.

Marketing Update

Management will be attending the Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek, September 9-12, 2025.Trey Wasser, CEO and Maura Kolb, P. Geo., President will be available for meetings, please email ir@drydengold.com to arrange a booking.

Maura Kolb, P Geo., President has been invited by the Colorado School of Mines to speak at the Denver Mineral Exploration Symposium 2025 that is taking place on September 12-13, 2025. This two-day conference brings together mining professionals in various disciplines of exploration geology, research and development, finance, and policymaking. Maura will be giving an update on Dryden Gold's high-grade gold project, with a focus on the importance of structural geology when exploring for Archean lode gold systems and how the technical team's thesis has grown over the past year.

Dryden Gold will also be participating in the Metals Investor Forum on September 26-27, 2025, in Vancouver at the JW Marriott Parq hotel. Maura Kolb, P. Geo will be giving a 10-minute corporate presentation on Friday September 26th at 12pm, followed by a short Q&A. Investors can look forward to an update on the completion of the 2025 drill program and the 2026 exploration budget. Registration is free, please click here to register and view the agenda.

Financing Update

Dryden Gold announced the closing of its current $7.8MM financing on August 18, 2025, which included $5.95MM of 2026 flow-through exploration funds. The 2026 exploration program is expected to begin in October 2025 and will include 20,000 meters of drilling with additional regional field work. It is currently budgeted through June 2026 with no anticipated financing requirements. Note: The August 18 press release mistakenly stated that "the Company's CEO, Trey Wasser, subscribed for 250,000 HD Shares and the VP of Exploration subscribed for $50,000 HD Shares". Mr. Wasser subscribed for 125,000 HD Shares and the VP of Exploration subscribed for 50,000 HD Shares.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Maura J. Kolb, M.Sc., P.Geo., President of Dryden Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures

The Company is drilling NQ size core. Samples are cut in half, with half going to the lab for analysis and half kept as a record. True thickness/widths of the mineralization is unknown, result intervals are reported as the drilled core lengths unless otherwise stated. All sampling completed by Dryden Gold Corp. within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials, and a level of duplicate analysis. Drill samples from the 2024 and 2025 program were sent to Activation Laboratories, with sample preparation and analysis in Dryden, where they were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and over limits determined by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish. Select samples were analyzed using metallic screens. Activation Laboratories systems conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meets assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY"), on the OTCQB marketplace ("DRYGF") and on the Frankfurt Exchange ("X7W"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

For more information, go to our website www.drydengold.com.

