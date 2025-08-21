Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 21.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Potenzieller Gamechanger: Tiny-Float-Chance bei dieser Rohstoff-Aktie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LA5K | ISIN: SE0000872095 | Ticker-Symbol: B6E
Tradegate
21.08.25 | 12:23
25,560 Euro
+0,39 % +0,100
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,60025,66014:31
25,62025,64014:31
PR Newswire
21.08.2025 13:00 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: Sobi has completed issues of class C shares

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) on 8 May 2025 resolved on directed issues of redeemable and convertible class C shares and to authorise the Board of Directors to resolve on the repurchase of all issued class C shares through an acquisition offer directed to all owners of class C shares in Sobi. The Board of Directors of Sobi has, as previously communicated, on 15 July 2025 resolved to, conditional upon subscription and payment from Svenska Handelsbanken AB, repurchase all issued class C shares, to secure Sobi's obligations under the outstanding incentive programmes. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has today subscribed for all 1,412,788 issued class C shares and the new share issues are therefore completed.

The Annual General Meeting of Sobi on 8 May 2025 resolved on directed issues of class C shares, with the aim of ensuring that Sobi can fulfil its obligations under the outstanding long-term incentive programmes. Furthermore, the Annual General Meeting also resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to resolve on the repurchase of all issued class C shares through an acquisition offer directed to all owners of class C shares in Sobi.

On 15 July 2025, the Board of Directors of Sobi resolved to, conditional upon subscription and payment from Svenska Handelsbanken AB, repurchase all issued class C shares. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has today subscribed for all 1,412,788 issued class C shares and the new share issues are therefore completed. The total proceeds from the issues amount to SEK 775,204.50 and have been paid on this day.

Upon repurchase of all 1,412,788 class C shares, the intention is to convert the repurchased class C shares into common shares pursuant to the conversion provision in Sobi's articles of association to secure future delivery of common shares to the participants in the outstanding incentive programmes.

Sobi currently holds 11,343,749 own common shares and no own class C shares. Following the repurchase and conversion of the class C shares to common shares, Sobi will hold 12,756,537 own common shares.

Sobi

Sobi is a global biopharma company unlocking the potential of breakthrough innovations, transforming everyday life for people living with rare diseases. Sobi has approximately 1,900 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2024, revenue amounted to SEK 26 billion. Sobi's share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

Gerard Tobin
Head of Investor Relations

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/sobi-has-completed-issues-of-class-c-shares,c4220877

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/4220877/3621477.pdf

Sobi has completed issues of class C shares

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sobi-has-completed-issues-of-class-c-shares-302535718.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.