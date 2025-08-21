Supreme Critical Metals Inc. Acquires An Option on the Silver Vista Silver-Copper Property, Smithers, BC, Announces Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / Pursuant with Supreme Critical Metals Inc. (CSE:CRIT)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Supreme" or the "Company") focus to acquire silver properties, the Company announces the acquisition of the Silver Vista Silver-Copper Property (the "Property") located 55 kilometres northeast of Smithers, British Columbia. The Company can acquire a 100% interest in the Property by fulfilling the terms of an Option Agreement between the Property Owners and Global Copper Corp., dated September 25, 2024. The Company will issue 1 million shares to Global Copper Corp., for the right to assume the underlying terms of the option agreement which extend over a three-year period.

The Silver Vista property comprises 4,839 hectares and is accessible by logging roads and is characterized by gentle topography. Surface sampling and drilling have indicated multiple, stacked horizons of silver-copper (zinc) mineralization in stratiform sedimentary sequences, consistent with a Stratabound Copper-Silver Deposit model. A modest drill program of 1,507 metres in 9 holes in 2021, returned the best intercepts to date on the property. Drill hole SV21-07, returned a continuous 46-metre-long zone from 106 metres averages 48 grams per tonne silver ("g/t Ag") and 0.62 per cent copper ("% Cu"): This zone includes a 17-metre section containing 94 g/t Ag and 1.34 % Cu. Along this zone as well, the highest silver grade of 431 grams per tonne (121 to 122 metres) and the highest copper grade of 2.57 per cent (112 to 113 metres) were picked up.

Drilling to date has only focused on the "MR prospect", which represents the original discovery in a logging road cut. Extensive soil geochemistry has indicated multiple high priority anomalies that have not been drill tested. Silver-in-soil anomalies are contoured based on a 1 g/t Ag threshold with an anomaly extends for 800 metres South-Southeast of the MR prospect.

On worldwide basis, stratabound copper-silver deposits contain 23 per cent of all copper resources and are the second-most important global source of the metal after porphyry copper deposits (1). These deposits may host significant byproduct values of silver, cobalt and zinc. Petrographic analysis on Silver Vista core (2012) indicated that the mineralization is "consistent with sediment-hosted copper-silver mineralization formed during the late stages of, or after, diagenesis" and concluded that "Silver Vista has the potential to host important bulk tonnage silver mineralization" (2).

Drill targets are proposed on the MR prospect to follow-up on the 2021 intersections, and on other geochemical targets. The Company intends to initiate permitting a drill program when the current transaction is approved. The Property is located only 23 kilometres west-southwest of the high-profile NAK project owned by American Eagle Gold Corp. ("AE"), and within the traditional territory of the Lake Babine Nation.

Acquisition Terms

The Company can fulfill the underlying terms as defined by the September 24, 2024, Option Agreement between the property owners and Global Copper Corp:

Cash Payments $25,000 due by December 31 st , 2025 $30,000 due by December 31 st , 2026 $40,000 due by December 31 st , 2027

Work Commitment - $100,000 expenditures by December 31 st , 2025

Underlying NSR" - a 2.0% underlying NSR royalty is held by Amarc Resources Corp. ("Armarc"). The underlying vendor shall have the right at any time to purchase one-half of the NSR (1%) in consideration of the payment to Amarc of $1 million.

"The acquisition of the Silver Vista silver-copper property represents the initial asset of the Company's focus on properties with significant silver values. This property is at the drill stage, has an excellent and expansive geological and geochemical data base, and with year-round road access, can be explored efficiently." stated George Tsafalas, President of Supreme. "We will be adding to our team, including technical personnel with strong silver experience to advance the Silver Vista project and accelerate additional acquisitions".

Helgi Sigurgeirson, P Geo, a Certified Professional Geologist and 'qualified person' for the purposes of Canada's National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.

Financing

Supreme also announces a financing of up to $1,100,000 by the issue of common shares at an issue price of $0.10. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and to advance exploration on the Company's mineral properties.

Previously announced press release dated on July 7, 2025, the Company has issued the 4 million common shares (post consolidated) for the amendment to the uranium property option and is now closed.

Supreme is dedicated to keeping our shareholders informed of our progress and will provide updates as we advance our initiatives within the silver sector. We appreciate the continued support of our shareholders and are enthusiastic about the future of our Company in this market.

Stratabound Copper-Silver Deposits of the Mesoproterozoic Revett Formation, Montana and Idaho, 2005,by David E. Boleneus, et al, U.S. Geological Survey, Scientific Investigations Report 2005-5231 Petrographic Description of Six Samples from the Silver Vista Project, British Columbia Prepared for Amarc Resources, 2012, J. Lang, Internal Company Report

About Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

SUPREME CRITICAL METALS INC. is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation actively exploring and investigating multiple opportunities in lithium, copper, silver, and precious metals. The Company adheres to strategic guidelines that prioritize regions conducive to mining, supported by favourable government regulations and existing infrastructure.

For further information, please contact:

George Tsafalas, Director

Phone: Toll Free 1(778) 373-8578

E-mail: info@supremecritalmetals.com

www.supremecriticalmetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Such forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "proposed", "estimates", "would", "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "will", and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contain these identifying words.

More particularly and without limitation, the forward-looking information in this news release includes: expectations regarding the Company's business plans and operations. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions that have been used to develop such information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the Company's current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs based on information currently available to the Company.

Whether actual results, performance, or achievements will conform to Supreme's expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from Supreme's expectations. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

SOURCE: Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/supreme-critical-metals-inc.-acquires-an-option-on-the-silver-vista-silver-copper-1063672