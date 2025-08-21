Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.08.2025
Potenzieller Gamechanger: Tiny-Float-Chance bei dieser Rohstoff-Aktie?
WKN: A2QGYH | ISIN: DK0061278355 | Ticker-Symbol: 9FF
Frankfurt
21.08.25 | 08:02
1,195 Euro
-2,05 % -0,025
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.08.2025 10:30 Uhr
WindowMaster International A/S: WindowMaster International A/S wins 9 contracts in North America

Investor news no. 058 - 2025

After 2 very successful weeks, WindowMaster has won several projects across North America covering New York, California and Ontario:

  • 1 school in New York City (refurbishment)
  • 5 schools in Long Island, New York (refurbishment)
  • 1 school in California (refurbishment)
  • 1 university in Ontario, CN (newbuild)
  • 1 office building in Toronto, CN (newbuild)

The projects are primarily featuring refurbishment of the existing window automation, except for the two Canadian projects both being newbuild with integration of WindowMasters advanced NV Embedded® solutions. These projects will enhance the indoor climate for students, creating healthier learning environments while simultaneously improving energy efficiency for building owners.

The newly won contracts demonstrate strong momentum in the North American market and underline WindowMaster's strategic focus on expanding the presence in the United States.

Free Canadian Flag photo and picture.png

General info about Investor News:

WindowMaster's Investor News is categorised according to our business areas divided into Buildings, Products, Safety, and Other Relevant Information.

All new customer agreements and orders with a total value of DKK 1m or more are communicated to the market, as long as these do not change the expectations communicated.

Buildings

We develop, maintain and upgrade buildings helping building stakeholders in creating the best ventilation solutions for their specific building. We are in control of projects as the main integrator or through integrator partners.

Products

Products are sold both for distribution and to manufacturers in the fenestration industry, who then integrate them into their solutions.

Safety

We provide safety equipment and maintenance through Climatic by WindowMaster for the built environment. This mainly consists of fall safety solutions and access equipment.

Other Relevant Information

We communicate about the categories New Product or System Test Certification, New Market Established or New Product Launch.


