WindowMaster International A/S: WindowMaster International A/S wins 9 contracts in North America

Investor news no. 058 - 2025

After 2 very successful weeks, WindowMaster has won several projects across North America covering New York, California and Ontario:

1 school in New York City (refurbishment)

5 schools in Long Island, New York (refurbishment)

1 school in California (refurbishment)

1 university in Ontario, CN (newbuild)

1 office building in Toronto, CN (newbuild)

The projects are primarily featuring refurbishment of the existing window automation, except for the two Canadian projects both being newbuild with integration of WindowMasters advanced NV Embedded® solutions. These projects will enhance the indoor climate for students, creating healthier learning environments while simultaneously improving energy efficiency for building owners.

The newly won contracts demonstrate strong momentum in the North American market and underline WindowMaster's strategic focus on expanding the presence in the United States.

