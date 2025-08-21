Nyce International Plc - Proposed Subscription

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 21

21 August 2025

NYCE International Plc

("NYCE INTERNATIONAL", "NYCE" or the "Company")

Proposed Subscription

NYCE International Plc (AQUIS: NYCE) announces its intention to raise up to £150,000 through the issue of up to 75,000,000 new Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of £0.002 per share (the "Subscription Shares") by way of a subscription (the "Proposed Subscription"). Farzad Peyman-Fard, CEO of NYCE, intends to subscribe for a minimum of 50,000,000 Subscription Shares.

The net proceeds from the Subscription will be used to accelerate the group's expansion into servicing the rapidly growing 'crypto casinos' channel. This will include:

- Licensing and certifications for Nirmata Play, our games aggregation platform

- Develop proprietary games that align with crypto casinos.

- Expanding ClickSpin Media performance marketing operations to support crypto casinos.

- Expansion of the NYCE Crypto Advisory services, in accordance with the announcement on 24 July 2025.

The Board is also evaluating the merits of Fasttoken ("FTN") playing a part in our corporate strategy for crypto casinos. FTN is one of the most promising digital currencies, listed on over 17 exchanges, and currently used as a utility token in multiple online websites including gaming and e-commerce. It is also integrated with more than 10 payment providers.

The Subscription will be conducted on a non-pre-emptive basis pursuant to the authority granted to the Board at the last Annual General Meeting . Any eligible shareholder (being a shareholder who is on the Share register at the close of business on Wednesday 28 August) who wishes to participate in the Subscription should contact the Company via email at: enquiries@nyceint.com, identifying their registered holding Participation in the Subscription will only be available to persons who are lawfully able to be, and have been, invited to participate by the Company, in its absolute discretion.

The Subscription is planned to close on 28 August 2025 and a further announcement in relation to its results is expected to be made on or shortly after that date, which will include confirmation of the application for the Subscription Shares to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market ("Admission").

For further information, please contact:

Nyce International Plc

Farzad Peyman-Fard, CEO

Harmen Brenninkmeijer, Chairman



enquiries@nyceint.com

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Ltd

(AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Brian Stockbridge





+44 (0) 20 3855 5551

