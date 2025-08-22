Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 22.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Übernahme-Kracher: Diese Übernahme eröffnet völlig neue Wachstumschancen im Krypto-Sektor
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40P16 | ISIN: SE0022419784 | Ticker-Symbol: 61L0
Frankfurt
22.08.25 | 09:32
31,360 Euro
-0,95 % -0,300
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SECTRA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SECTRA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,44031,62010:02
PR Newswire
22.08.2025 09:00 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invitation to presentation of Sectra's three-month report 2025/2026

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) invites investors, analysts, and the media to a presentation of the company's three-month report with President Torbjörn Kronander and CFO Jessica Holmquist.

Publication of the financial report: 8:15 a.m. (CEST) on September 4, 2025
Report presentation: 10:00 a.m. (CEST) on the same date

To participate, follow the instructions on Sectra's website investor.sectra.com/q1report2526.

The broadcast will be made available on the same webpage after the conference.

Participation will take place via Microsoft Teams. Questions can be posed using the chat function or by sending questions in advance via email to info.investor@sectra.com.

Sectra's financial reporting calendar and Annual General Meeting

  • September 9, 2025: Annual General Meeting
  • December 12, 2025: Six-month report
  • March 6, 2026: Nine-month report
  • June 5, 2026: Year-end report

For more information about Sectra's financial events and reports, visit investor.sectra.com/events-and-presentations/.

Subscribe for information
To subscribe for financial reports, invitations and information from Sectra via email, please fill in your contact information at investor.sectra.com/subscribe.

About Sectra
Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2024/2025 fiscal year totaled SEK 3,240 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

For further information, please contact:
Helena Pettersson, Chief Investor Relations Officer Sectra AB, telephone +46 (0)13 23 52 04, e-mail info.investor@sectra.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-sectra-s-three-month-report-2025-2026,c4221130

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-sectras-three-month-report-20252026-302536541.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.