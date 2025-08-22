Goodbye Kansas Group AB: Thomas Lindgren appointed acting CEO of Goodbye Kansas Group

Thomas Lindgren has been appointed acting CEO of Goodbye Kansas Group. He will take office on Monday, August 25, succeeding Stefan Danieli. Thomas has been a board member of Goodbye Kansas since 2024 and has extensive experience as both CEO and board member in the gaming industry. He holds a degree in economics and business administration and was previously Chairman of Goodbye Kansas Game Invest, where he was responsible for strategic development and also led the sale of Game Invest to Embracer Group together with management.

"I am honored to have been entrusted to lead the company in its upcoming growth phase. The company has a strong proven service offering, a strong brand with world-class talent and technology. My focus is to create profitable growth where AI development and market dynamics in both the gaming industry and film/TV create exciting business opportunities," says Thomas Lindgren, incoming acting CEO of Goodbye Kansas Group.

Thomas Lindgren will be acting CEO but the assignment is not time-limited. The plan remains to recruit a permanent, market-oriented CEO. Thomas Lindgren will resign from his seat on the Board of Directors when he takes over as acting CEO.

Thomas is a co-founder and chairman of Northify, co-founder and chairman of Wanderword, and has been a board member of Starbreeze AB (publ) and chairman of the gaming company Fatshark Studios for ten years. He has broad experience in corporate transactions and fund raisings and has led several company acquisitions and divestments. He holds a double MSc. Finance and Managerial Accounting from the Stockholm School of Economics.

"The board sees Thomas as an ideal candidate to take on the CEO responsibility in this important growth phase. With his deep commercial experience and well-established personal contacts in the industry, he has the perfect profile to now take over the leadership of the company.

I would also like to extend a special thank you to Stefan Danieli for his achievements as the company's CEO. He has meritoriously driven a thorough structural change, significantly strengthened the company's financial position and established a strong ownership base," comments Goodbye Kansas Chairman Per-Anders Wärn.

