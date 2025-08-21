EQL Pharma AB: Bulletin from the annual general meeting in EQL Pharma AB on 21 August 2025

Today, on 21 August 2025, the annual general meeting was held in EQL Pharma AB. A summary of the adopted resolutions follows below.

Resolution on adoption of accounts and allocation of the company's result

The annual general meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet. The annual general meeting also resolved to distribute the company's result in accordance with the proposal from the board of directors in the annual report meaning that no dividends are paid for the financial year 2024/2025 and that the available funds are carried forward.

Discharge from liability for the members of the board of directors and the CEO

The annual general meeting resolved to discharge the members of the board of directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2024/2025.

Election and remuneration of the board of directors and auditor

The annual general meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal from the Nomination Committee to re-elect Anders Månsson, Christer Fåhraeus, Linda Neckmar, Per Svangren and Nikunj Shah as members of the board of directors and to elect Raymond De Vré as new board member for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting. Christer Fåhraeus was re-elected as Chairman of the board of directors.

The annual general meeting further resolved in accordance with the proposal from the Nomination Committee that board remuneration shall be paid with SEK 450,000 to the Chairman of the board of directors and with SEK 250,000 to each of the other board members who are not permanent employees in the company. Remuneration for committee work shall be paid with SEK 60,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, SEK 30,000 to each of the other members of the Audit Committee, and SEK 40,000 to the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and SEK 20,000 to each of the other members of the Remuneration Committee.

The annual general meeting finally resolved in accordance with the proposal from the Nomination Committee to re-elect Deloitte AB as auditor and that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoice. Deloitte AB has informed that the authorized public accountant Maria Ekelund will continue to be the auditor in charge.

Resolution on approval of remuneration report

The annual general meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal from the board of directors to approve the board of directors' remuneration report for the financial year 2024/2025.

Resolution on implementation of a long-term incentive program for the company's CEO

The annual general meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal from the board of directors to implement a long-term incentive program for the company's CEO based on issue of warrants.

The incentive program comprises a maximum of 100,000 warrants. Each warrant entitles the right to subscribe for one new share in the company at a subscription price per share corresponding to 160 per cent of the volume weighted average price according to Nasdaq Stockholm's official price list for shares in the company during the ten trading days that follows immediately after the publication of the company's interim report for April - June 2025. The warrants shall be issued to the fair market value of the warrants at the time of subscription, which shall be determined by Optionspartner as independent valuation institute in accordance with the Black & Scholes valuation formula. Subscription of shares by virtue of the warrants may be effected from and including 19 February 2029 to and including 5 March 2029.

In case all warrants issued in connection with the incentive program are exercised for subscription of new shares, a total of 100,000 new shares will be issued, which corresponds to a dilution of approximately 0.34 per cent of the company's share capital and votes.

Lund on 21 August 2025

EQL Pharma AB (publ)

For more information contact:

Axel Schörling,

CEO & President EQL Pharma AB (publ)

Phone: +46 (0) 76 317 90 60

E-mail: axel.schorling@eqlpharma.com

Web: www.eqlpharma.com

EQL Pharma AB (publ) in short

EQL Pharma AB specializes in developing and selling generics, i.e., drugs that are medically equivalent to original drugs. The company currently has 46 niche generics (i.e., generics with limited competition apart from the original drug) launched in the Nordic markets. In addition to these, there is a significant pipeline of additional niche generics for launch in 2025 and beyond. The business is currently focused entirely on prescription drugs, including hospital products, mainly in the Nordics and European markets. EQL Pharma AB has its operations in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm stock market. EQL Pharma AB carries out extensive development work in collaboration with leading contract manufacturers and major pharmaceutical companies in the EU and Asia, among others.