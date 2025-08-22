In H125, PWO's revenues and EBIT margins were lower, mainly due to weak automotive markets. So far, the company has had no problems with the import tariff situation, but it has noticed a slowdown in the market. Because of this slowdown and the expected negative currency impact in H225, PWO adjusted its FY25 revenue guidance but maintained its EBIT guidance, which now also includes a positive one-off. PWO remains focused on its long-term growth potential, with continued high capex levels, the opening of its new plant in Serbia and more capacity expansions planned. On our adjusted estimates, the average of our three valuation methods points at a potential value of €34.6 per share (previously €35.0).

