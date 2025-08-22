Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2025) - XXIX Metal Corp. (TSXV: XXIX) ("XXIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced "best efforts" private placement offering (the "Offering"). The Offering was led by Beacon Securities Limited ("Beacon") as lead agent and bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Canaccord Genuity Corp., SCP Resource Finance LP, and Haywood Securities Inc. (together with Beacon, the "Agents"). Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 24,800,000 Ontario charity flow-through units (the "Ontario FT Units") at a price of $0.121 per Ontario FT Unit (the "Ontario FT Issue Price") and 22,730,000 Québec charity flow-through units (the "Québec FT Units" and, together with the Ontario FT Units, the "Offered Securities") at a price of $0.132 per Québec FT Unit (the "Québec FT Issue Price") for combined gross proceeds to the Company of $6,001,160.

Each Ontario FT Unit and Québec FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "FT Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"), each of which will qualify as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of (i) the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"); (ii) the Taxation Act, 2007 (Ontario) with respect to the FT Shares and Warrants comprising the Ontario FT Units; and (iii) the Taxation Act (Québec) with respect to the FT Shares and Warrants comprising the Quebec FT Unit.

Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one non-flow-through common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price per Warrant Share of $0.12 for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Offering.

The Offered Securities were issued pursuant to Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106") and in reliance on the amendments to Part 5A of NI 45-106 set forth in Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (collectively, the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). The Offered Securities issued under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption are not subject to a hold period in Canada.

The Company will use an amount equal to the gross proceeds from the sale of the Offered Securities to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" (i) that will qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Tax Act; and (ii) in respect of Ontario resident subscribers who are eligible individuals under the Taxation Act (Ontario), that will also qualify as "eligible Ontario critical mineral exploration expenditures" (collectively, the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's mineral properties located in Ontario, Canada and in Québec, Canada, on or before December 31, 2026. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers effective on or before December 31, 2025.

The Offering is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Insiders of the Company participated in the Offering and purchased a total of 2,052,500 units of the Company. Participation by insiders constitutes a related party transaction as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under section 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that neither the fair market value of the securities issued under the Offering to insiders nor the consideration paid by insiders of the Company exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About XXIX Metal Corp.

XXIX is advancing its Opemiska and Thierry Copper projects, two significant Canadian copper assets. The Opemiska Project, one of Canada's highest-grade open pitable copper deposits, spans 21,333 hectares in Quebec's Chapais-Chibougamau region, with strong infrastructure and nearby access to the Horne Smelter. A June 2025 resource update reported a pit constrained resource of 62.7 million tonnes at 1.04% CuEq (Indicated) and 78.4 million tonnes at 0.41% CuEq (Inferred). The Thierry Project hosts two past-producing open pits that transitioned to underground mining. Historically, copper concentrate was shipped to the Horne Smelter in Rouyn-Noranda, QC. Significant infrastructure is already in place, with the Thierry property being accessible via an all-season road, an airport within 5km, a provincial power grid within 8km, and nearby rail. With these two high-potential projects, the Company has solidified its position as a key player in the Canadian copper sector and has established itself as one of Eastern Canada's largest copper developer.

Forward-Looking Statements

