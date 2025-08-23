Rio Tinto deeply regrets to announce that an employee of a contracting company has died following an incident at the SimFer mine site in Nzérékoré, Guinea on Friday 22 August.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said: "We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues impacted by this tragic event as well as the wider community. We will offer all the support we can at this very difficult time and a thorough investigation will take place together with the relevant authorities to establish the causes of this tragic incident."

Incoming Chief Executive Simon Trott said: "At Rio Tinto, the safety of every member of the workforce is our main priority. It is devastating to lose a colleague in this way and I will be traveling to Guinea to spend time with our team there. We will continue to do everything we can to ensure the safest possible work environment where everyone goes home safely to their family after every shift."

All activity at the SimFer mine site is currently suspended and support is in place for colleagues impacted by this event.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250823094224/en/

Contacts:

Please direct all enquiries to media.enquiries@riotinto.com

Media Relations,

United Kingdom

Matthew Klar

M +44 7796 630 637

David Outhwaite

M +44 7787 597 493

Media Relations,

Australia

Matt Chambers

M +61 433 525 739

Bruce Tobin

M +61 419 103 454

Rachel Pupazzoni

M +61 438 875 469

Media Relations,

Canada

Simon Letendre

M +1 514 796 4973

Malika Cherry

M +1 418 592 7293

Vanessa Damha

M +1 514 715 2152

Media Relations,

US

Jesse Riseborough

M +1 202 394 9480

Investor Relations,

United Kingdom

Rachel Arellano

M: +44 7584 609 644

David Ovington

M +44 7920 010 978

Laura Brooks

M +44 7826 942 797

Weiwei Hu

M +44 7825 907 230

Investor Relations,

Australia

Tom Gallop

M +61 439 353 948

Phoebe Lee

M +61 413 557 780

Rio Tinto plc

6 St James's Square

London SW1Y 4AD

United Kingdom

T +44 20 7781 2000

Registered in England

No. 719885

Rio Tinto Limited

Level 43, 120 Collins Street

Melbourne 3000

Australia

T +61 3 9283 3333

Registered in Australia

ABN 96 004 458 404

riotinto.com

Category: General