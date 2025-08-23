Rio Tinto deeply regrets to announce that an employee of a contracting company has died following an incident at the SimFer mine site in Nzérékoré, Guinea on Friday 22 August.
Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said: "We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues impacted by this tragic event as well as the wider community. We will offer all the support we can at this very difficult time and a thorough investigation will take place together with the relevant authorities to establish the causes of this tragic incident."
Incoming Chief Executive Simon Trott said: "At Rio Tinto, the safety of every member of the workforce is our main priority. It is devastating to lose a colleague in this way and I will be traveling to Guinea to spend time with our team there. We will continue to do everything we can to ensure the safest possible work environment where everyone goes home safely to their family after every shift."
All activity at the SimFer mine site is currently suspended and support is in place for colleagues impacted by this event.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250823094224/en/
Contacts:
Please direct all enquiries to media.enquiries@riotinto.com
Media Relations,
United Kingdom
Matthew Klar
M +44 7796 630 637
David Outhwaite
M +44 7787 597 493
Media Relations,
Australia
Matt Chambers
M +61 433 525 739
Bruce Tobin
M +61 419 103 454
Rachel Pupazzoni
M +61 438 875 469
Media Relations,
Canada
Simon Letendre
M +1 514 796 4973
Malika Cherry
M +1 418 592 7293
Vanessa Damha
M +1 514 715 2152
Media Relations,
US
Jesse Riseborough
M +1 202 394 9480
Investor Relations,
United Kingdom
Rachel Arellano
M: +44 7584 609 644
David Ovington
M +44 7920 010 978
Laura Brooks
M +44 7826 942 797
Weiwei Hu
M +44 7825 907 230
Investor Relations,
Australia
Tom Gallop
M +61 439 353 948
Phoebe Lee
M +61 413 557 780
Rio Tinto plc
6 St James's Square
London SW1Y 4AD
United Kingdom
T +44 20 7781 2000
Registered in England
No. 719885
Rio Tinto Limited
Level 43, 120 Collins Street
Melbourne 3000
Australia
T +61 3 9283 3333
Registered in Australia
ABN 96 004 458 404
riotinto.com
Category: General