

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HUTCHMED) (HCM, HCM.L) announces that Weiguo Su will take a leave of absence from his duties as Chief Executive Officer due to health reasons. Accordingly, the company has appointed Johnny Cheng as Acting Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, in addition to his current role as Chief Financial Officer.



Dan Eldar, Chairman and Non-executive Director, said, 'The Board expresses its full support for Dr Su and wishes him a speedy recovery.'



Weiguo Su, Executive Director, said, 'This has been a very difficult decision to make, but at this time my focus must be on my health. .. I would like to thank everyone for their support and look forward to being able to return to work as soon as possible.'



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News