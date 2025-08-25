EQL Pharma AB: EQL Pharma's Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) sells shares to buy apartment for daughter

EQL Pharma's Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Alexander Brising has recently sold shares for approximately SEK 2.1 million to pay for an apartment for his daughter who is starting university. "Not a decision I took lightly as I strongly believe in EQL where I have been a contributor to the success of the last nine years and I myself am one of the main authors of both previous plans and the new five-year plan. There are many exciting things in the pipeline. But the daughter could not find anywhere to live so it was not much of a choice in the end. Family has to come first."

Alexander Brising has sold 25 000 shares and after the sale holds 228 732 shares in EQL Pharma.

EQL Pharma AB (publ) in short

EQL Pharma AB specializes in developing and selling generics, i.e., drugs that are medically equivalent to original drugs. The company currently has 46 niche generics (i.e., generics with limited competition apart from the original drug) launched in the Nordic markets. In addition to these, there is a significant pipeline of additional niche generics for launch in 2025 and beyond. The business is currently focused entirely on prescription drugs, including hospital products, mainly in the Nordics and European markets. EQL Pharma AB has its operations in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm stock market. EQL Pharma AB carries out extensive development work in collaboration with leading contract manufacturers and major pharmaceutical companies in the EU and Asia, among others.