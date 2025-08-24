Goodbye Kansas Group AB: Goodbye Kansas Studios wins major order for In-Game content from new international customer

Goodbye Kansas Studios has received another significant order for the production of In-Game content for a game project. The order comes from a new international customer, and the order value amounts to approximately SEK 26 million. The project will span from the current quarter and run to the second quarter of 2026.

"We continue to win orders from customers in the gaming segment and consolidate our strong position as a provider of quality and creative solutions for the most challenging projects. We see how our game customers are increasingly seeking external partners for production and development, and this creates opportunities for Goodbye Kansas Studios to develop long-term strategic customer relationships. This demonstrates the strength of our service portfolio, our proven delivery capabilities and, above all, the outstanding talents of our employees," says Stefan Danieli, CEO of Goodbye Kansas Group.

The scope of the order is a defined assignment and may be followed by additional orders for additional content.

With this order, Goodbye Kansas has announced three major orders worth SEK 63 million in the current quarter.

About Goodbye Kansas Group

Goodbye Kansas Group is a provider of technology-driven visual content, developping visual effects (VFX), animations, game trailers and In-Game solutions. The Group has some of the world's leading entertainment companies as its clients. Goodbye Kansas Group is headquartered in Stockholm and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market with Wildeco as Certified Adviser.

This information is information that Goodbye Kansas Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-24 18:42 CEST.