Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 25.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mega-Deal in Kanada: Katapultiert sich diese Aktie jetzt in die Top-Liga der Explorer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A4078B | ISIN: SE0021627353 | Ticker-Symbol: 3MB
Frankfurt
25.08.25 | 08:06
0,162 Euro
-20,59 % -0,042
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOODBYE KANSAS GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOODBYE KANSAS GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.08.2025 18:45 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Goodbye Kansas Group AB: Goodbye Kansas Studios wins major order for In-Game content from new international customer

Goodbye Kansas Studios has received another significant order for the production of In-Game content for a game project. The order comes from a new international customer, and the order value amounts to approximately SEK 26 million. The project will span from the current quarter and run to the second quarter of 2026.

"We continue to win orders from customers in the gaming segment and consolidate our strong position as a provider of quality and creative solutions for the most challenging projects. We see how our game customers are increasingly seeking external partners for production and development, and this creates opportunities for Goodbye Kansas Studios to develop long-term strategic customer relationships. This demonstrates the strength of our service portfolio, our proven delivery capabilities and, above all, the outstanding talents of our employees," says Stefan Danieli, CEO of Goodbye Kansas Group.

The scope of the order is a defined assignment and may be followed by additional orders for additional content.

With this order, Goodbye Kansas has announced three major orders worth SEK 63 million in the current quarter.

About Goodbye Kansas Group

Goodbye Kansas Group is a provider of technology-driven visual content, developping visual effects (VFX), animations, game trailers and In-Game solutions. The Group has some of the world's leading entertainment companies as its clients. Goodbye Kansas Group is headquartered in Stockholm and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market with Wildeco as Certified Adviser.
www.goodbyekansasgroup.com

For additional information, please contact:

Stefan Danieli, CEO, Goodbye Kansas Group
E-mail: stefan.danieli@goodbyekansas.com
Direct: +46 701 98 10 49

This information is information that Goodbye Kansas Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-24 18:42 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.