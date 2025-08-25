Vision Marine Technologies Inc: Vision Marine Technologies Remains World Record Holder for Electric Boats as E-Motion Multiplatform Rollout Accelerates, Highlighted by the 37th Lake of the Ozarks Shootout

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) expands E-Motion to 25 vessels, lake, and sport platforms, reinforcing a strong growth trajectory through its 9 Nautical Ventures dealerships.

MONTREAL QC / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a pioneer in high-voltage marine propulsion and multi-brand boat retail, today reaffirmed that its E-Motion remains the fastest electric boat technology in the world. Nearly two years after setting the 116-mph electric speed record at the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout in collaboration with Shaun Torrente Racing, the benchmark stands unmatched-underscoring the Company's enduring edge in marine electrification.

Since achieving this milestone, Vision Marine has advanced the E-Motion 180E from record-breaking demonstration to commercial reality. The system-an industrialized 180-horsepower high-voltage outboard engineered specifically for marine use-has now been integrated into 25 boats across multiple recreational platforms, including pontoons, bowriders, dual consoles, center consoles, and catamarans.



Through its Nautical Ventures division-one of the most prominent dealer networks in Florida, the world's boating capital-Vision Marine is uniquely positioned to bring this technology to market. Nautical Ventures' nine retail locations, marina operations, and customer database exceeding 50,000 provide the infrastructure to deliver E-Motion directly to boaters. With more than $100 million in annual boat sales over recent years, Nautical Ventures strengthens the bridge from Vision Marine's proven technology to consumer adoption.

"We're in a bold new development and training phase, and Vision Marine is becoming the reference in America for electric boating. We are also proud of the University of Michigan for its efforts, which highlight the importance of the next generation in advancing this transition. Our focus is now on the growth and profitability of our nine-dealership network, with staff training to deliver the E-Motion outboard and strengthen the ecosystem that brings this technology to customers," said Alexandre Mongeon, CEO and Co-Founder. "When we broke the record, we proved that electric boating can compete at the highest levels of performance. Today, that same technology is validated and available to customers through Florida's strongest dealer platform. We remain faster than 80% of ICE boats at the Ozarks, underscoring our enduring performance edge, while building a sustainable foundation that creates lasting value for investors. Once the record is challenged, we will return with determination to push the boundaries even further."

While the Company has not actively competed this year, its focus has been on strengthening its distribution network to accelerate the rollout of its E-Motion electric propulsion, while at the same time driving growth through continued ICE boat sales-building a stronger, more balanced platform for long-term value creation.

With unmatched performance, a growing portfolio of OEM integrations, and the capacity to deliver and service boats at scale, Vision Marine continues to expand access to the E-Motion 180E across recreational and commercial marine markets.

