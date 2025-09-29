Vision Marine Technologies Inc: Vision Marine Technologies and Nautical Ventures Showcase Electric Boat Portfolio and Most Immersive AquaZone Ever at FLIBS

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a company specializing in marine innovation across electric and internal combustion platforms, together with its Nautical Ventures division, announced today milestone activations for the 2025 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), including a VIP shuttle service operated with Vision Marine's electric boats and a reimagined AquaZone developed in collaboration with AquaBanas and Informa Markets.

FLIBS owned by the Marine Industries Association of South Florida produced by Informa Markets, is the largest in-water boat show in the United States and one of the most prestigious marine events worldwide, attracting more than 100,000 visitors annually. With more than 450 exhibitions globally, Informa has built FLIBS into the premier stage for boating innovation.

This year's AquaZone will debut in a brand-new floating island format, made possible through AquaBanas' modular platform system. Presented as a show within the show, this year's AquaZone is set to deliver the most immersive experience ever staged at FLIBS, combining live on-water demonstrations, direct consumer interaction, and hands-on access to innovative products in a dedicated destination at the docks.

The reimagined AquaZone will bring together:

Vision Marine's electric boat and technology portfolio.

The newest lineup of EV toys and watersports products retailed by Nautical Ventures, reflecting the rollout of a dedicated electric division.

A refreshed Nautical Ventures watersports and lifestyle offering , expanding its reach as a hub for marine innovation.

Selected vendor and partner showcases , highlighting emerging marine technologies and new product debuts.

Marine commodities, accessories, and lifestyle items curated to enhance the on-water experience.

For the first time, AquaZone will also introduce opportunities for attendees to purchase select boats and products directly on-site. This direct-to-consumer component supports Vision Marine's retail adoption strategy and reinforces Nautical Ventures' position as a distribution channel for electric propulsion and lifestyle marine products.

"By presenting the floating AquaZone at the docks of FLIBS and operating a VIP shuttle service powered by Vision Marine's electric boats, we are expanding the way innovation is experienced at the show," said Roger Moore, Founder of Nautical Ventures and Chief Revenue Officer. "This year's AquaZone delivers the most immersive experience ever created at FLIBS, powered by Vision Marine's electric lineup, AquaBanas' floating island technology, and Nautical Ventures' network of innovation."

Informa Markets highlighted the significance of this year's new format:

"FLIBS has always been the premier stage for boating innovation, and the AquaZone reflects our commitment to enhancing that experience," said Andrew Doole, President of U.S. Boat Shows for Informa Markets. "By partnering with Nautical Ventures and AquaBanas, we are introducing a brand-new format that will engage consumers, dealers, and media in new ways."

"The AquaZone demonstrates what is possible when Nautical Ventures' disruptive marketing meets Vision Marine's adoption platform and Informa's global leadership," added Alexandre Mongeon, CEO and co-founder of Vision Marine. "It is both a milestone for this year's show and a foundation for the commercialization of the E-Motion platform as electric boating adoption continues to accelerate."

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) is a disruptive marine company combining proprietary electric propulsion technology with multi-brand retail and service operations. The Company developed the world's first industrialized high-voltage electric outboard powertrain, the E-Motion 180E, and has now achieved 24 integrations of this system across multiple recreational boat platforms. Vision Marine's journey includes breaking the world electric speed record at 116 mph, operating a successful rental business in Newport Beach, California, and acquiring Nautical Ventures, one of the most recognized dealership networks in the United States. Today, Vision Marine delivers innovation both through its E-Motion propulsion technology and through the sale of premium electric and ICE boats via Nautical Ventures' retail network.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project," "forecast," "plan," "potential," "may," "should," "will," and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, anticipated events at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, commercialization plans, and market adoption. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Vision Marine disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

