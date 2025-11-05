Vision Marine Technologies Inc: Vision Marine Technologies Selects BRP Electrification Engineering Services to Support Their Next Stage of Growth

BOISBRIAND, QUEBEC / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company") today announced that it has selected BRP Electrification Engineering Services to collaborate on the next stage of its growth. This engagement brings BRP's recognized expertise in electric vehicle engineering to Vision Marine's available high-voltage propulsion platform, reinforcing the Company's commitment to future innovations.

Through this collaboration, BRP Electrification Engineering Services will provide targeted resources to help advance performance and accelerate next-generation development within Vision Marine's propulsion platform. The engagement complements Vision Marine's leadership in marine-specific electrification with additional innovation capabilities that expand the Company's long-term roadmap.

"Partnering with BRP Electrification Engineering Services allows us to focus not only on what we deliver today, but also on the breakthroughs that will define tomorrow," said Alexandre Mongeon, Co-Founder and CEO of Vision Marine. "This collaboration supports our growth while keeping Vision Marine firmly in the lead as we continue shaping the future of marine propulsion."



"This collaboration marks a defining moment in Vision Marine's journey. Working alongside BRP's electrification experts validates the years of innovation and determination our team has invested to redefine marine propulsion. Together, we're not just improving performance, we're shaping the next era of clean, powerful, and inspiring boating experiences for generations to come." Maxime Poudrier, COO & Head of Growth, Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) is a disruptive marine company offering premium boating experiences across both electric and internal combustion segments. Through its E-Motion high-voltage technology and Nautical Ventures' eight-location retail and service network in Florida, Vision Marine unites proprietary engineering with direct-to-consumer sales, after-sales support, and integration services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated benefits of the agreement with BRP Electrification Engineering Services, expected consumer adoption, innovation roadmap development, and the Company's broader strategic objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Risks include, but are not limited to, market conditions, operational execution, customer demand, competitive factors, and those described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Vision Marine disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

