15,000-metre drill program at K1 (Thierry Copper Project) scheduled for Winter 2025

5,000-metre drill program at Cooke (Opemiska) planned for Fall 2025.

Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for Opemiska targeted for October 2025, led by Ausenco, the first economic study since the mine's closure in 1991.

XXIX is funded for 2025/2026 exploration following the recently closed $6M financing.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2025) - XXIX Metal Corp . (TSXV: XXIX) (OTCQB: QCCUF) (FSE: 5LW0) ("XXIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its fully-funded exploration programs at its Opemiska Copper Project and a maiden drill program at its Thierry Copper Project.

Drill Program at Thierry

XXIX is planning a drill program of up to 15,000 metres focused on the K1 deposit at Thierry. The program is designed to expand the current resource and is based on the detailed data compilation and validation work completed in February 2025. This effort produced a modern, consolidated geological model for K1, which currently hosts an inferred resource of 53.6 million tonnes grading 0.38% copper, 0.10% nickel, 0.03 g/t gold, 0.05 g/t platinum, 0.14 g/t palladium, and 1.8 g/t silver.

The new model confirms that mineralization begins at surface and has been drilled to a depth of 400 metres. K1 extends along a strike length of more than 1.4 kilometres and reaches widths of up to 260 metres. Importantly, the model highlights increasing copper grades with depth. It also incorporates 15 previously excluded drill holes, offering a more complete understanding of the deposit's geometry and potential.

This upcoming program will update the K1 resource using XXIX's more comprehensive geological model, providing a stronger foundation for future development and expansion.

Drill Program at Cooke Gold Zone at Opemiska

XXIX is planning a 5,000-metre drill program at the former Cooke gold mine area, which has not been properly tested since the mine's closure. Cooke is is a past-producing underground operation with its crown pillar intact, located 2.5 kilometres east of the proposed Opemiska pit. Historically, Cooke produced 1.97 million tonnes grading 5.04 g/t gold and 0.66% Copper[1].

The objective of this program is to expand Opemiska's current resource base and enhance it

Preliminary Economic Assessment - October 2025

XXIX anticipates completing its Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for Opemiska in October 2025, with Ausenco engaged to lead the study. This will mark the first economic evaluation of Opemiska since Falconbridge ceased underground mining in 1991. The PEA will be structured to maximize project value by prioritizing high-grade tonnes early in the proposed mine plan, with the objective of enhancing overall project returns and IRR.with the potential addition of high-grade gold. Drilling is expected to commence in Fall 2025.

About XXIX Metal Corp .

XXIX is advancing its Opemiska and Thierry Copper projects, two significant Canadian copper assets. The Opemiska Project, one of Canada's highest-grade open pitable copper deposits, spans 21,333 hectares in Quebec's Chapais-Chibougamau region, with strong infrastructure and nearby access to the Horne Smelter. A June 2025 resource update reported a pit constrained resource of 62.7 million tonnes at 1.04% CuEq (Indicated) and 78.4 million tonnes at 0.41% CuEq (Inferred), with its clean concentrates not yet allocated. The Thierry Project hosts two past-producing open pits, with one that transitioned to underground mining. Significant infrastructure is already in place, with the Thierry property being accessible via all-season road, an airport within 5km, a provincial power grid within 8km, and nearby rail. With these two high-potential projects, the Company has solidified its position as a key player in the Canadian copper sector and has established itself as one of Eastern Canada's largest copper developer.

