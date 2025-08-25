The "Europe Data Center Power Distribution Units and Power Supply Units Market: Focus on Application, Product, and Country Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European data center PDUs and PSUs market is projected to reach $20.05 billion by 2035 from $2.45 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 21.23% during the forecast period 2025-2035.

Data centre PDUs and PSUs in Europe cover a wide range of power distribution and supply technologies that are necessary to guarantee dependable and effective data centre operations. The growing need for robust and energy-efficient power solutions to support increased data workloads and digital infrastructure is driving the market's steady growth. Power management in data centres is becoming more scalable, sustainable, and economical thanks to innovations like intelligent PDUs, modular PSUs, and sophisticated real-time monitoring systems.

Eaton, Vertiv, Schneider Electric, Delta Power Solutions, and ABB are among the top suppliers in the European market, and they are all vying to supply next-generation power technology. Growing concerns about operational uptime, carbon footprint reduction, and energy efficiency are changing consumer behaviour and driving more investment in intelligent and flexible power infrastructure. The market for data centre PDUs and PSUs is expected to continue to develop as Europe moves towards greener, high-density digital environments. This trend will be fuelled by changes in regulations, technical breakthroughs, and the demand for extremely dependable and adaptable power systems.

The market for power distribution units (PDUs) and power supply units (PSUs) in data centres across Europe is expanding quickly due to rising demand for intelligent, scalable, and energy-efficient power infrastructure. Reliable and adaptable power distribution is essential as data centre capacity grows throughout the region due to cloud computing, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and edge deployments. In both hyperscale and colocation facilities, PDUs and PSUs are crucial parts that guarantee consistent power delivery, system uptime, and operational effectiveness.

Intelligent PDUs are becoming more and more popular because of their capabilities, which include environmental sensing, remote control, and real-time energy monitoring. These characteristics allow for proactive management and power usage optimisation. In the meanwhile, high-efficiency PSUs are being used to enable high-density racks and cut down on energy loss, especially those with modular and hot-swappable designs. Operators prioritise low-PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) solutions in accordance with EU climate targets and regulatory frameworks, making sustainability a major market driver.

With the help of robust investments in digital infrastructure and green data centre efforts, nations like Germany, the Netherlands, Ireland, and the Nordics are spearheading the adoption of innovative power solutions. The market for PDUs and PSUs in Europe is anticipated to expand gradually as data centres continue to expand. This growth will be marked by innovation, integration, and a strong emphasis on sustainability and performance.

Market trends, Drivers and Challenges of Europe Data Center PDUs and PSUs Market

Market Trends

Increasing adoption of intelligent PDUs with real-time monitoring, remote management, and environmental sensing

Development of specialized power solutions for high-density edge computing and HPC workloads

Growing shift toward direct-DC power distribution at the rack level to reduce conversion losses

Demand for modular, scalable PSUs that support flexible, rapid data center deployment

Integration of AI and software-defined power management for predictive energy optimization

Market Drivers

Rising rack power densities due to AI, cloud computing, and big data growth

Energy efficiency and sustainability regulations pushing the adoption of high-efficiency power solutions

Expansion of modular and edge data centers across Europe, requiring compact, efficient power delivery systems

Growing need for real-time power visibility and failover resilience in mission-critical environments

Increasing focus on green data centers aligned with EU climate targets and carbon reduction goals

Market Challenges

High initial costs of advanced and intelligent PDUs/PSUs for small and mid-sized operators

Integration difficulties when retrofitting legacy infrastructure with next-gen power systems

Regulatory compliance complexity, including varying standards for safety, environment, and cybersecurity

Supply chain disruptions and rapid technology turnover increasing procurement and lifecycle risks

Competitive Strategy:

Key players in the Europe data center PDUs and PSUs market have been analyzed and profiled. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the Europe data center PDUs and PSUs market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear data center PDUs and PSUs market landscape.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the Europe data center PDUs and PSUs market.

Some prominent names established in the Europe data center PDUs and PSUs market are:

Eaton

Schneider Electric

Legrand

Siemens

Rittal Pvt. Ltd.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 92 Forecast Period 2025 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $20.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.2% Regions Covered Europe

