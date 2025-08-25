

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - ONEOK, Inc. (OKE), WhiteWater, MPLX LP (MPLX) and Enbridge Inc. (ENB), through the existing Matterhorn joint venture - Matterhorn JV, announced a new natural gas pipeline to transport growing natural gas production from the Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast region. The approximately 450-mile, 42-inch Eiger Express Pipeline is designed to transport up to approximately 2.5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from the Permian Basin in West Texas to the Katy area near Houston, Texas.



The Eiger Express Pipeline joint venture is owned 70% by the Matterhorn JV, 15% by ONEOK and 15% by MPLX. ONEOK's total ownership interest in the pipeline is 25.5%. The Matterhorn JV is owned by WhiteWater, ONEOK, MPLX and Enbridge. WhiteWater will construct and operate the pipeline, which is expected to be completed in mid-2028.



