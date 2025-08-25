

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) announced the FDA has broadened the approved use of Repatha or evolocumab to include adults at increased risk for major adverse cardiovascular events due to uncontrolled low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The update removes a prior requirement for a patient to have been diagnosed with cardiovascular disease.



Murdo Gordon, executive vice president of Global Commercial Operations at Amgen, said: 'This label update highlights the real-world need for additional treatment options for at-risk patients. Repatha is an effective therapy for reducing LDL-C, particularly in patients whose disease remains uncontrolled with statins or who cannot tolerate them.'



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News