WKN: A2QJRX | ISIN: FI4000476783 | Ticker-Symbol: 1CA0
Componenta Corporation: Inside information: The Finnish Defence Forces procures products from Componenta by EUR 10.4 million, including an option

25.8.2025 14:30:00 EEST | Componenta Oyj | Inside information

Componenta Corporation, inside information, 25.8.2028 at 2.30 p.m. EEST

Inside information: The Finnish Defence Forces procures products from Componenta by EUR 10.4 million, including an option.

Componenta has today confirmed the order for products to be delivered to the Finnish Defence Forces. The total value of the transaction is approximately EUR 10.4 million, including the option of approximately EUR 4.4 million, which must be redeemed by 31 December 2026. Deliveries will be scheduled for 2025-2028.

The transaction has no impact on Componenta's profit guidance for 2025.

COMPONENTA OYJ

Sami Sivuranta
President and CEO

For further information, please contact:
Sami Sivuranta, President and CEO, +358 10 403 2200
Marko Karppinen, CFO, +358 10 403 2101

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.componenta.com

Componenta Corporation is an international technology company and Finland's leading contract manufacturer in the machine building industry. Sustainability and customers' needs are at the core of the company's extensive technology portfolio. Componenta produces components for its global customers, which are manufacturers of machinery and equipment. The company's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. www.componenta.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
