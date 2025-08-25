Componenta Corporation: Inside information: The Finnish Defence Forces procures products from Componenta by EUR 10.4 million, including an option

25.8.2025 14:30:00 EEST | Componenta Oyj | Inside information

Componenta Corporation, inside information, 25.8.2028 at 2.30 p.m. EEST

Inside information: The Finnish Defence Forces procures products from Componenta by EUR 10.4 million, including an option.

Componenta has today confirmed the order for products to be delivered to the Finnish Defence Forces. The total value of the transaction is approximately EUR 10.4 million, including the option of approximately EUR 4.4 million, which must be redeemed by 31 December 2026. Deliveries will be scheduled for 2025-2028.

COMPONENTA OYJ

Sami Sivuranta

