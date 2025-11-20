Componenta Corporation: Inside information, positive profit warning: Componenta refines its result guidance

20.11.2025 12:40:00 EET | Componenta Oyj | Inside information

Inside information, positive profit warning: Componenta refines its result guidance

Updated guidance for 2025

Componenta expects the Group's net sales to be EUR 115-118 million and adjusted EBITDA to be EUR 9.0-9.8 million. The Group's net sales in 2024 were EUR 97.1 million, and its adjusted EBITDA was EUR 4.9 million.

Previous guidance for 2025 (published in the Financial Statements Release on 7 March 2025)

Componenta expects the Group's net sales and adjusted EBITDA to improve from the previous year. The Group's net sales in 2024 were EUR 97.1 million, and its adjusted EBITDA was EUR 4.9 million.

The development of customers' sales volumes, poor availability of raw materials, increases in the prices of raw materials and electricity, and the general economic situation, labour market situation and competitive climate may affect business outlooks. The development of sales and profitability involves uncertainties because of increased geopolitical tensions. Increasing customs duties may have a negative impact on Componenta's operations indirectly through customers. An unfavourable development of the geopolitical situation may also have a negative impact on the financial market, sales volumes, the availability and price development of raw materials and electricity, and the availability of foreign labour, all of which increase forecasting uncertainty.

Sami Sivuranta, President and CEO: "During the first three quarters, our net sales and profitability developed positively in line with our expectations. The clarification of the timing of customer deliveries and the development of delivery capability provide the prerequisites for the favorable development of net sales and adjusted EBITDA throughout 2025."

Componenta publishes its Financial Statements Release for 2025 on Friday 6 March 2026.

