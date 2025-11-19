Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 19.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Baltikum rüstet massiv auf: 500 Mio. Abwehrprogramm!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QJRX | ISIN: FI4000476783 | Ticker-Symbol: 1CA0
Frankfurt
19.11.25 | 08:04
3,760 Euro
-2,84 % -0,110
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COMPONENTA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMPONENTA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9904,39018:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.11.2025 15:00 Uhr
9 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Componenta Corporation: Inside information: Componenta Corporation agreed on a new loan of EUR 3 million

19.11.2025 16:00:01 EET | Componenta Oyj | Inside information

Componenta Corporation, Inside information, 19.11.2025 at 4.00 p.m. EET

Inside information: Componenta has agreed on a new loan of a total of three million euros with LocalTapiola and Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company. The loan is expected to be withdrawn in full by the end of the current year. The loan period is five years, and the other loan terms are usual.

CEO Sami Sivuranta: "The agreed funding will help ensure the realization of Componenta's growth projects. This loan will be used, among other things, for a new surface treatment line that will serve the needs of the defence equipment industry. The investment will increase Componenta's conditions and domestic production capacity, as well as capacity for rising market demand. The new line is expected to be in serial production use during 2026."

COMPONENTA OYJ

Sami Sivuranta
President and CEO

For further information, please contact:
Sami Sivuranta, President and CEO, +358 10 403 2200
Marko Karppinen, CFO, +358 10 403 2101

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.componenta.com

Componenta Corporation is an international technology company and Finland's leading contract manufacturer in the machine building industry. Sustainability and customers' needs are at the core of the company's extensive technology portfolio. Componenta produces components for its global customers, which are manufacturers of machinery and equipment. The company's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. www.componenta.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.