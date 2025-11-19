Componenta Corporation: Inside information: Componenta Corporation agreed on a new loan of EUR 3 million

19.11.2025 16:00:01 EET | Componenta Oyj | Inside information

Componenta Corporation, Inside information, 19.11.2025 at 4.00 p.m. EET

Inside information: Componenta has agreed on a new loan of a total of three million euros with LocalTapiola and Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company. The loan is expected to be withdrawn in full by the end of the current year. The loan period is five years, and the other loan terms are usual.

CEO Sami Sivuranta: "The agreed funding will help ensure the realization of Componenta's growth projects. This loan will be used, among other things, for a new surface treatment line that will serve the needs of the defence equipment industry. The investment will increase Componenta's conditions and domestic production capacity, as well as capacity for rising market demand. The new line is expected to be in serial production use during 2026."

Componenta Corporation is an international technology company and Finland's leading contract manufacturer in the machine building industry. Sustainability and customers' needs are at the core of the company's extensive technology portfolio. Componenta produces components for its global customers, which are manufacturers of machinery and equipment. The company's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. www.componenta.com