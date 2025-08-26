Yesterday, NHOA Energy had the privilege of welcoming the Hon. Rita Saffioti, Deputy Premier of Western Australia, Treasurer, Minister for Transport, and Minister for Sport and Recreation, at its Milan headquarters.

The Deputy Premier was accompanied by an official delegation including Mr. Frank Paolino, Member for Mount Lawley; Ms. Alisza Rott, Business Development Manager at the Western Australian Government Invest Trade office in Frankfurt; and Ms. Sheralyn Derrick, Investment Director at the Australian Trade and Investment Commission and Consulate General

The delegation was received by Mr. Giuseppe Artizzu, CEO of NHOA Energy, and Mr. Adrian Marziano, Vice President Australia Pacific. Together, they exchanged views on the extraordinary pace of transformation of Western Australia's electricity sector and the role of energy storage as a key driver of the national commitment to achieve 82% renewable energy by 2030, as well as its synergetic potential with strategic industrial sectors for Western Australia such as lithium mining and processing, green steel and data centers.

The visit reaffirmed the strong ties between NHOA Energy and Western Australia, where the company is supporting the State's ambitious decarbonization strategy with flagship projects such as the 200MWh Kwinana BESS, the first big battery in the State, in operation since 2023, as well as competence development with its local partners, clients and suppliers, and the recruitment of professionals and new graduates from Western Australian universities. Beyond the promotion of world-class clean technology, NHOA Energy's experience in Western Australia is a bridge connecting people and expertise, while strengthening ties between Australia and Europe in building a resilient, sustainable, and competitive energy future.

"We are honored to welcome Deputy Premier Saffioti and her delegation to our headquarters. Western Australia is uniquely positioned to emerge as a leader in the global energy transition, not only thanks to its extraordinary human, technological and natural endowment but also through the vision and determination of its Government," commented Mr. Giuseppe Artizzu

