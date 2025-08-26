Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.08.2025
Breaking: AlsetAI zündet nächste Stufe - Neue Allianz mit CHIP Datacentres & Hochkarätige Vorstände markieren Wendepunkt
WKN: 917664 | ISIN: JP3173400007 | Ticker-Symbol: OBL
Frankfurt
26.08.25 | 08:14
30,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
OBIC CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OBIC CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,40030,80011:39
ACCESS Newswire
26.08.2025 10:02 Uhr
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OBIC Expands Global Reach With New Certified Installer in Great Britain

OBIC, a leading innovator in advanced leak stop and lining solutions for infrastructure rehabilitation and protection, is proud to announce the addition of a new certified installer in Great Britain and the Channel Islands, further expanding its international network of trenchless infrastructure rehabilitation experts. Ipsum Group is now officially certified to install OBIC's high-performance lining systems.

BRYAN, OH / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / OBIC, a leading innovator in advanced leak stop and lining solutions for infrastructure rehabilitation and protection, is proud to announce the addition of a new certified installer in Great Britain and the Channel Islands, further expanding its international network of trenchless infrastructure rehabilitation experts. Ipsum Group is now officially certified to install OBIC's high-performance lining systems.

Ipsum Group, based in Chorley, England, is a leading UK specialist in utility and infrastructure services. Ipsum adds OBIC's trenchless lining technology to its robust portfolio of solutions, providing municipalities with proven systems for manhole rehabilitation, corrosion prevention and more.

"We're excited to welcome Ipsum Group as an OBIC-certified installer," said Dustin Schlachter, CEO of OBIC. "This organization brings deep industry knowledge, regional expertise, and a commitment to quality that strengthens our ability to deliver durable, trenchless solutions worldwide."

This new partnership underscores OBIC's commitment to global growth and its dedication to supporting municipalities with cost-effective, long-lasting infrastructure repair.

For more information about OBIC's products or to locate a certified installer, visit www.obicproducts.com.

For more information about Ipsum Group's capabilities, visit www.ipsum.co.uk.

###

About OBIC

OBIC is a leading innovator in advanced lining solutions for infrastructure rehabilitation and protection. OBIC specializes in providing cutting-edge products that safeguard and extend the lifespan of municipal and industrial infrastructure. Our mission is to deliver high-performance, cost-effective solutions that address the most challenging corrosion and structural issues faced by wastewater systems, water tanks, manholes, and other critical structures. Learn more about the OBIC advantage at: www.obicproducts.com.

Contact Information

Lee Drugan
Marketing Manager
lee@artcoatingtech.com
4196362684

.

SOURCE: OBIC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/obic-expands-global-reach-with-new-certified-installer-in-great-britain-1064181

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
