OBIC Expands Global Reach With New Certified Installer in Great Britain

BRYAN, OH / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / OBIC, a leading innovator in advanced leak stop and lining solutions for infrastructure rehabilitation and protection, is proud to announce the addition of a new certified installer in Great Britain and the Channel Islands, further expanding its international network of trenchless infrastructure rehabilitation experts. Ipsum Group is now officially certified to install OBIC's high-performance lining systems.

Ipsum Group, based in Chorley, England, is a leading UK specialist in utility and infrastructure services. Ipsum adds OBIC's trenchless lining technology to its robust portfolio of solutions, providing municipalities with proven systems for manhole rehabilitation, corrosion prevention and more.

"We're excited to welcome Ipsum Group as an OBIC-certified installer," said Dustin Schlachter, CEO of OBIC. "This organization brings deep industry knowledge, regional expertise, and a commitment to quality that strengthens our ability to deliver durable, trenchless solutions worldwide."

This new partnership underscores OBIC's commitment to global growth and its dedication to supporting municipalities with cost-effective, long-lasting infrastructure repair.

For more information about OBIC's products or to locate a certified installer, visit www.obicproducts.com.

For more information about Ipsum Group's capabilities, visit www.ipsum.co.uk.

About OBIC

OBIC is a leading innovator in advanced lining solutions for infrastructure rehabilitation and protection. OBIC specializes in providing cutting-edge products that safeguard and extend the lifespan of municipal and industrial infrastructure. Our mission is to deliver high-performance, cost-effective solutions that address the most challenging corrosion and structural issues faced by wastewater systems, water tanks, manholes, and other critical structures. Learn more about the OBIC advantage at: www.obicproducts.com.

