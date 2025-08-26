SMX Public Limited: Singapore and ASEAN Lead the Plastics Sustainability Charge: SMX Makes It Profitable

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / The global push for plastics circularity has reached its inflection point. And on the right side of that shift are Singapore and its ASEAN peers, who are proving that accountability, transparency, and material efficiency are more than ideals; they are levers of economic return. At the center of this transformation is SMX (NASDAQ:SMX), whose molecular-to-digital toolbox is quickly becoming the de facto standard for measurable sustainability.

The latest proof comes from a new collaboration with Bio-Packaging Pte Ltd , a Singapore-based leader in PCR, biodegradable, and compostable solutions. This alliance carries weight far beyond the region because it demonstrates how sustainability can be embedded at the point of production and turned into verifiable, tradable value across the entire lifecycle of a product.

Better still, that value is immutable. By embedding SMX's invisible molecular marker directly into Bio-Packaging's extrusion lines, every unit, whether bag, film, or wrapper, creates its own tamper-proof digital record. That turns packaging into evidence regulators can certify, brands can defend, and consumers can trust. What once was only a claim now becomes a certified asset, carrying value across every stage of the supply chain.

SMX Is Stacking Its Wins

This is not an isolated win. It builds on earlier milestones with Aegis Packaging, where SMX's technology transformed barrier coatings into self-verifying infrastructure, and Skypac Packaging, which brought full traceability to PP, OPP, HDPE, and LDPE lines. Taken together, these partnerships are stitching SMX directly into ASEAN's industrial fabric. What began as innovation is now becoming infrastructure-proof embedded at scale, across substrates, without relying on third-party audits.

That foundation is why Singapore is emerging as the launchpad for something bigger. The nation consumes nearly a million tonnes of plastic each year, with 94% still incinerated. Redirecting just a third of that waste into verified recycling loops would avoid more than S$27 million in disposal costs while unlocking S$75 million in certified resin value. In practical terms, Singapore is showing that material efficiency is not just an environmental mandate but an economic engine.

The timing is no accident. Global leaders recently convened at the UN Plastics Treaty negotiations, where more than 150 nations wrestled with issues ranging from production caps to recycling quotas. Agreement proved elusive , but the urgency was unmistakable. Those discussions revealed both the depth of global commitment and the difficulty of forging consensus. What is missing is a mechanism to unify ambition with action.

SMX Bridges The UN Plastics Treaty Divide

That mechanism now exists. SMX's platform of molecular traceability, digitally-backed verification, and tokenized incentives is the toolbox that turns policy debates into operational reality. Producers can prove recycled content. Retailers can substantiate packaging claims. Regulators can enforce compliance with digital certainty. Investors and consumers can assign real value to verified performance. The most crucial part is that SMX doesn't replace institutions' motives or missions; it empowers them by giving every stakeholder the proof they need to participate with confidence.

And proof leads directly to profit. Through SMX's Global Plastics Passport and its Plastic Cycle Token (PCT), every verified unit of material becomes more than packaging; it becomes a financial instrument. Moreover, companies that adopt the SMX system are not shouldering compliance costs; they are creating tradable assets. Circularity becomes currency, and the more a business engages in verified recycling and sustainable practices, the more measurable value it generates.

That shift is why ASEAN's leadership matters so much. By embedding SMX's technological toolbox into the heart of its packaging supply chains, the region is showing how fast policy can translate into practice. Circularity doesn't have to wait for the perfect treaty or unanimous vote. It can be implemented today, with results that make the economics undeniable. What ASEAN is pioneering becomes a template others will follow, whether in Europe, the U.S., or beyond.

Momentum now tells the story best. Three strategic wins in Singapore in just months-spanning biodegradable films, barrier coatings, and flexible plastics-all point to the same conclusion: the future belongs to systems that can verify, price, and profit from sustainability. SMX is creating that system, and its ASEAN footprint is proving that the next chapter of circularity won't be written in pledges or pilots...it will be written in proof.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of steel, rubber, plastic and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EMAIL: info@securitymattersltd.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/singapore-and-asean-lead-the-plastics-sustainability-charge-smx-1065217