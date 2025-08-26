Sekur Private Data Ltd. On Track for Corporate and Premium Solutions Rollout in September 2025

New Plans to Increase Sekur's Marketshare and Sales Globally - Targeting VIPs, C-Level Execs and Governments

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SKUR)(FRA:GDT0) ("Sekur" or the "Company"), a leading Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and private communications platform, is pleased to announce that it is on track to deploy its highly anticipated Corporate and Premium solutions in September as planned.

Sekur's platform is proprietary and hosted in Switzerland for optimal security and privacy compliance. It offers multiple privacy advantages, such as no contact or data mining, no location mining and secure and private communication within and outside of the Sekur network, offering privacy and security for both sender and recipient without divulging either phone number or identity.

Sekur is expected to sell its new plans due in part to the explosion in Business Email Compromise ("BEC") attacks on all big tech email and chat applications, including the number one business email solution, which has suffered several hacks recently, especially since it implemented AI inside its solutions, including a major Key Logger hack on its start cloud email solution. Sekur's communications suite offers countermeasures to BEC attacks through its SekurSend proprietary feature, and offers other protections against internet spying on VPN users and messaging hacks such as the latest WhatsApp or Signal hacking incidents reported in the press.

As of the date of this press release, the Company and its distributors expect to sell a minimum of 2,000 yearly Corporate and Premium licenses by end of 2026, at US$1,500/yr base price, for total gross proceeds of US$3,000,000 recurring yearly revenue, with sales expected to increase over time Internationally and in the USA, as Sekur promotes its privacy and security communications solutions, and as cyberhackers increase their damage in the corporate, government and HNWI world. Additionally, Sekur is planning a Corporate+ or Premium+ plan which will include proprietary, encrypted and AI intrusion free voice and video conferencing and other features, priced between US$2,500 and US$3,500/yr per license.

The Company is focused on high value clients, such as HNWIs, C-level executives, diplomats, government officials and global leaders. Industries in focus are finance, real estate and mortgage, law, private aviation, defense, government and other sectors needing privacy and security for all their emails, chats messages and communications. Most businesses issue invoices with wire information and other details that are compromised. 40% of all BEC attacks are now done through AI emailing and BEC attacks are costing businesses an average of US$4.89 million per attack, according to an IBM study.

Swiss Privacy Protection

Sekur's solutions are hosted exclusively in Switzerland, ensuring user data remains secure from external data access requests. Switzerland's robust Federal Act on Data Protection, in place since 1993, upholds strict privacy standards, prohibiting unauthorized data processing and protecting against the publication of information based on leaked "secret official discussions." This regulatory framework provides a unique level of data privacy protection, reinforcing Sekur's commitment to safeguarding user information.

The Company also intends to issue 1,722,222 restricted shares to arm's length service providers for services rendered at a price of CA$0.09 per share. All securities shall bear the customary restriction notices as per regulatory requirements for US and non-US holders. Completion of the share issuance remains subject to regulatory and board approvals and completion of customary filings with the CSE.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and privacy communications provider. offering a secure suite of tools to protect governments, businesses and individuals from unauthorized access and cyber threats. With solutions such as SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and SekurVPN, Sekur provides an accessible and reliable means of digital communication and data storage, grounded in Swiss privacy standards. Sekur sells its solutions through its website www.sekur.com, approved distributors and telecommunications companies globally. Sekur serves governments, businesses and consumers worldwide.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they do not guarantee future performance. Sekur cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Sekur's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Sekur's prospectus dated May 8, 2019, filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Sekur undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

