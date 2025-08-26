Move delivers flexible cloud and hybrid solutions for AI-driven workloads

MariaDB plc today announced it has acquired SkySQL Inc., the company behind an AI-powered, serverless database-as-a-service (DBaaS) platform. The acquisition brings SkySQL's established DBaaS product back into the MariaDB portfolio. SkySQL was originally developed by MariaDB and, since being spun off as an independent entity in 2023, has significantly advanced its product offering. The acquisition of SkySQL enables MariaDB to meet customer and market expectations for greater flexibility and deployment choice, including a range of self-managed and fully managed cloud offerings. MariaDB Cloud will encompass the SkySQL capability and form a key part of the product portfolio.

"Our customers have made it clear that they want flexibility, and they need powerful, reliable database solutions wherever their business takes them on premises, in the cloud or in hybrid environments," said Rohit de Souza, CEO, MariaDB plc. "Acquiring SkySQL helps accelerate plans and adds further innovation to MariaDB Cloud. It's a strategic investment in our customers and a decisive step to enhance our ability to provide the comprehensive, modern, world-class database platform our customers need to thrive and maintain a competitive edge."

According to an IDC market forecast, enterprises are increasingly shifting workloads to cloud-based database solutions to achieve greater scalability, cost efficiency and accessibility. This migration is motivated by the need for a flexible infrastructure that can adapt to changing business requirements and support distributed teams (IDC Tech Supplier, "Worldwide Database Management Systems Software Forecast," 2025-2029, US53032525, June 2025). MariaDB Cloud provides a provisioned database, as a service, on all three major public clouds (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud), along with a serverless mode for developers to instantly start building cloud-native and AI-driven applications without overspending. Further, integrated agentic AI capabilities help transform how developers interact with complex operational data. MariaDB Cloud will enable customers to consume MariaDB Enterprise Platform, the company's flagship product, as a fully managed cloud option. MariaDB Enterprise Platform delivers best-in-class performance, data security, replication, clustering and high availability for production workloads.

"SkySQL's level of sophistication, from its built-in elasticity, advanced serverless technology, to its agentic AI capabilities, is extremely impressive," said Vikas Mathur, chief product officer, MariaDB plc. "By bringing SkySQL's DBaaS into the MariaDB portfolio, we are immediately addressing our customers' needs while also gaining a robust foundation to make MariaDB the default option for building GenAI applications."

With the acquisition, the entire SkySQL team joins and integrates into MariaDB, further bolstering MariaDB's product, engineering, support and go-to-market teams with additional DBaaS expertise.

"I am incredibly proud of what we've been able to build with SkySQL in a short period of time, a database service that scales effortlessly with serverless workloads and enables reliable, AI-driven applications," said Jags Ramnarayan, chief technology officer, SkySQL Inc. "This acquisition is a major win for our customers who will now benefit from our joint efforts and faster innovation cycles. As a part of MariaDB again, we are now able to bring this capability to customers across the globe faster and more effectively."

The acquisition of SkySQL comes on the heels of another recent acquisition of a high availability solution, Galera Cluster in June 2025 and launch of a new and improved version of MariaDB Enterprise Platform in January 2025, which included the introduction of open source vector search. MariaDB Enterprise Platform was recently recognized as Best Overall Database in the 2025 DBTA Readers' Choice Award and Best in Open Source AI in the 2025 AI TechAwards. MariaDB's momentum this year follows the take-private transaction by K1 Investment Management and appointment of Rohit de Souza as MariaDB's CEO in September 2024.

