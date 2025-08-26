Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2025) - Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ) ("Arya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a diamond drill program at its Wedge Lake Gold Project in Saskatchewan. This program follows the Company's news release dated July 14, 2025, and marks the next phase of its fully funded exploration plan.

The drill program will target several high-priority zones identified in the NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Wedge Lake Gold Property, prepared by Kevin Wells, P.Geo., dated June 20, 2022. Historic work on the property outlined gold, copper, and potential silver mineralization that remains underexplored and requires modern exploration techniques, including diamond drilling and downhole geophysical surveys.

Initial drilling will focus on key mineralized areas, including, but not limited to, the Twin Zone and T-6 Zone.

In addition to work at Wedge Lake, the Company is preparing to initiate a follow-up exploration drill program at its road-accessible Dunlop Nickel, Copper, and Cobalt Project, located in Saskatchewan. Further updates on the Dunlop Critical Metals Project will be provided in due course.

Kevin Wells, P.Geo., consulting geologist to the Company and the independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, verified, and approved the technical content of this news release.

About Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ)

Arya Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and critical metal projects in Saskatchewan. The Company is advancing its flagship Wedge Lake Gold Project and its Dunlop Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, both strategically located in mining-friendly jurisdictions with excellent infrastructure. As a Tier-2 issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, Arya is committed to building shareholder value through strategic acquisitions, targeted exploration, and sustainable development.

