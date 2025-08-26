DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 26-Aug-2025 / 17:09 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 26 August 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 26 August 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 227,013 Highest price paid per share: 149.00p Lowest price paid per share: 145.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 147.3813p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 307,844,815 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (307,844,815) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 147.3813p 227,013

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 1462 148.80 08:03:27 00350871747TRLO1 XLON 499 148.80 08:04:53 00350872439TRLO1 XLON 45 148.80 08:04:53 00350872440TRLO1 XLON 200 148.40 08:11:28 00350875688TRLO1 XLON 347 148.40 08:11:28 00350875689TRLO1 XLON 174 148.40 08:13:54 00350877439TRLO1 XLON 1529 147.80 08:24:44 00350885762TRLO1 XLON 1040 147.60 08:24:52 00350886116TRLO1 XLON 502 147.60 08:26:28 00350888859TRLO1 XLON 549 147.60 08:29:23 00350891651TRLO1 XLON 547 147.60 08:32:31 00350893742TRLO1 XLON 529 147.60 08:36:05 00350896179TRLO1 XLON 515 147.40 08:39:31 00350898568TRLO1 XLON 351 147.40 08:42:50 00350900862TRLO1 XLON 166 147.40 08:42:50 00350900863TRLO1 XLON 515 147.00 08:43:56 00350901546TRLO1 XLON 506 146.80 08:47:03 00350903481TRLO1 XLON 521 146.80 08:53:28 00350907191TRLO1 XLON 765 146.60 09:02:02 00350913665TRLO1 XLON 1 146.60 09:02:02 00350913670TRLO1 XLON 95 146.80 09:05:08 00350916208TRLO1 XLON 536 147.20 09:28:47 00350930277TRLO1 XLON 715 147.20 09:29:06 00350930449TRLO1 XLON 715 147.20 09:29:26 00350930604TRLO1 XLON 139692 147.40 09:34:56 00350933380TRLO1 XLON 127 147.40 09:41:59 00350937144TRLO1 XLON 377 147.40 09:41:59 00350937145TRLO1 XLON 531 147.60 09:42:55 00350937555TRLO1 XLON 538 147.40 09:57:56 00350945656TRLO1 XLON 538 147.40 09:57:56 00350945657TRLO1 XLON 1010 147.00 09:57:56 00350945659TRLO1 XLON 25 146.80 09:59:47 00350946684TRLO1 XLON 509 147.00 10:03:59 00350949052TRLO1 XLON 509 146.80 10:19:14 00350963316TRLO1 XLON 508 146.80 10:19:14 00350963317TRLO1 XLON 1075 146.60 10:20:17 00350964083TRLO1 XLON 103 146.40 10:28:03 00350969190TRLO1 XLON 503 146.20 10:28:03 00350969191TRLO1 XLON 503 146.00 10:29:45 00350970682TRLO1 XLON 524 146.00 10:29:45 00350970683TRLO1 XLON 524 145.60 10:30:33 00350971220TRLO1 XLON 525 145.40 10:30:40 00350971283TRLO1 XLON 479 146.00 10:30:43 00350971296TRLO1 XLON 830 146.40 10:32:40 00350972206TRLO1 XLON 64 146.00 10:42:40 00350976966TRLO1 XLON 474 146.00 10:42:40 00350976967TRLO1 XLON 141 146.00 10:48:48 00350980492TRLO1 XLON 374 146.00 10:48:48 00350980493TRLO1 XLON 688 146.20 10:48:48 00350980494TRLO1 XLON 1573 146.20 10:48:48 00350980495TRLO1 XLON 678 146.20 10:48:48 00350980496TRLO1 XLON 515 146.40 10:57:01 00350983681TRLO1 XLON 292 146.60 10:57:01 00350983683TRLO1 XLON 535 146.60 11:09:00 00350984785TRLO1 XLON 520 146.60 11:15:03 00350984958TRLO1 XLON 520 146.60 11:15:03 00350984959TRLO1 XLON 547 146.60 11:27:03 00350985396TRLO1 XLON 918 147.00 11:43:40 00350986091TRLO1 XLON 898 147.00 11:43:53 00350986096TRLO1 XLON 547 146.80 11:45:15 00350986124TRLO1 XLON 318 146.60 11:45:20 00350986126TRLO1 XLON 300 146.80 11:45:53 00350986129TRLO1 XLON 206 146.80 11:45:53 00350986130TRLO1 XLON 2211 147.00 11:49:26 00350986211TRLO1 XLON 520 146.80 11:49:31 00350986214TRLO1 XLON 684 147.20 11:50:47 00350986232TRLO1 XLON 75 147.20 11:50:47 00350986233TRLO1 XLON 548 147.00 11:52:01 00350986269TRLO1 XLON 317 147.00 11:52:02 00350986270TRLO1 XLON

