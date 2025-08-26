Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.08.2025
Breaking: AlsetAI zündet nächste Stufe - Neue Allianz mit CHIP Datacentres & Hochkarätige Vorstände markieren Wendepunkt
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
26.08.25 | 15:29
1,680 Euro
+1,82 % +0,030
Dow Jones News
26.08.2025 18:45 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
26-Aug-2025 / 17:09 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
26 August 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  26 August 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         227,013 
 
Highest price paid per share:            149.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             145.40p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    147.3813p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 307,844,815 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (307,844,815) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      147.3813p                       227,013

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
1462             148.80          08:03:27         00350871747TRLO1     XLON 
 
499             148.80          08:04:53         00350872439TRLO1     XLON 
 
45              148.80          08:04:53         00350872440TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             148.40          08:11:28         00350875688TRLO1     XLON 
 
347             148.40          08:11:28         00350875689TRLO1     XLON 
 
174             148.40          08:13:54         00350877439TRLO1     XLON 
 
1529             147.80          08:24:44         00350885762TRLO1     XLON 
 
1040             147.60          08:24:52         00350886116TRLO1     XLON 
 
502             147.60          08:26:28         00350888859TRLO1     XLON 
 
549             147.60          08:29:23         00350891651TRLO1     XLON 
 
547             147.60          08:32:31         00350893742TRLO1     XLON 
 
529             147.60          08:36:05         00350896179TRLO1     XLON 
 
515             147.40          08:39:31         00350898568TRLO1     XLON 
 
351             147.40          08:42:50         00350900862TRLO1     XLON 
 
166             147.40          08:42:50         00350900863TRLO1     XLON 
 
515             147.00          08:43:56         00350901546TRLO1     XLON 
 
506             146.80          08:47:03         00350903481TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             146.80          08:53:28         00350907191TRLO1     XLON 
 
765             146.60          09:02:02         00350913665TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              146.60          09:02:02         00350913670TRLO1     XLON 
 
95              146.80          09:05:08         00350916208TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             147.20          09:28:47         00350930277TRLO1     XLON 
 
715             147.20          09:29:06         00350930449TRLO1     XLON 
 
715             147.20          09:29:26         00350930604TRLO1     XLON 
 
139692            147.40          09:34:56         00350933380TRLO1     XLON 
 
127             147.40          09:41:59         00350937144TRLO1     XLON 
 
377             147.40          09:41:59         00350937145TRLO1     XLON 
 
531             147.60          09:42:55         00350937555TRLO1     XLON 
 
538             147.40          09:57:56         00350945656TRLO1     XLON 
 
538             147.40          09:57:56         00350945657TRLO1     XLON 
 
1010             147.00          09:57:56         00350945659TRLO1     XLON 
 
25              146.80          09:59:47         00350946684TRLO1     XLON 
 
509             147.00          10:03:59         00350949052TRLO1     XLON 
 
509             146.80          10:19:14         00350963316TRLO1     XLON 
 
508             146.80          10:19:14         00350963317TRLO1     XLON 
 
1075             146.60          10:20:17         00350964083TRLO1     XLON 
 
103             146.40          10:28:03         00350969190TRLO1     XLON 
 
503             146.20          10:28:03         00350969191TRLO1     XLON 
 
503             146.00          10:29:45         00350970682TRLO1     XLON 
 
524             146.00          10:29:45         00350970683TRLO1     XLON 
 
524             145.60          10:30:33         00350971220TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             145.40          10:30:40         00350971283TRLO1     XLON 
 
479             146.00          10:30:43         00350971296TRLO1     XLON 
 
830             146.40          10:32:40         00350972206TRLO1     XLON 
 
64              146.00          10:42:40         00350976966TRLO1     XLON 
 
474             146.00          10:42:40         00350976967TRLO1     XLON 
 
141             146.00          10:48:48         00350980492TRLO1     XLON 
 
374             146.00          10:48:48         00350980493TRLO1     XLON 
 
688             146.20          10:48:48         00350980494TRLO1     XLON 
 
1573             146.20          10:48:48         00350980495TRLO1     XLON 
 
678             146.20          10:48:48         00350980496TRLO1     XLON 
 
515             146.40          10:57:01         00350983681TRLO1     XLON 
 
292             146.60          10:57:01         00350983683TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             146.60          11:09:00         00350984785TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             146.60          11:15:03         00350984958TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             146.60          11:15:03         00350984959TRLO1     XLON 
 
547             146.60          11:27:03         00350985396TRLO1     XLON 
 
918             147.00          11:43:40         00350986091TRLO1     XLON 
 
898             147.00          11:43:53         00350986096TRLO1     XLON 
 
547             146.80          11:45:15         00350986124TRLO1     XLON 
 
318             146.60          11:45:20         00350986126TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             146.80          11:45:53         00350986129TRLO1     XLON 
 
206             146.80          11:45:53         00350986130TRLO1     XLON 
 
2211             147.00          11:49:26         00350986211TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             146.80          11:49:31         00350986214TRLO1     XLON 
 
684             147.20          11:50:47         00350986232TRLO1     XLON 
 
75              147.20          11:50:47         00350986233TRLO1     XLON 
 
548             147.00          11:52:01         00350986269TRLO1     XLON 
 
317             147.00          11:52:02         00350986270TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 26, 2025 12:09 ET (16:09 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
