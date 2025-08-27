Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JAZX | ISIN: SE0006371126 | Ticker-Symbol: 7V3
Frankfurt
27.08.25 | 08:13
0,198 Euro
-3,79 % -0,008
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANTARGIA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANTARGIA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2090,25809:09
ACCESS Newswire
27.08.2025 08:02 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cantargia Granted Important US Patent for Nadunolimab

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Cantargia AB (Publ), Nasdaq Stockholm:CANTA, (Cantargia) today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted the patent application 17/551,908 directed to the antibody nadunolimab. The patent number is US 12,398,213 and the patent is valid until 2035 (excluding any patent term extension). The granted patent provides protection for method of treatment of Nadunolimab in combination with chemotherapy and/or immunotherapy.

Nadunolimab, a novel anti-IL1RAP antibody wholly owned by Cantargia, is currently in clinical development for the treatment of solid and liquid (hematological) tumors.

Cantargia's lead indication for nadunolimab is pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) in combination with chemotherapy; a use that is protected by this new patent. Cantargia announced in June 2025 that the US FDA granted Fast Track Designation forthe treatment of patients with metastatic PDAC with high IL1RAP expression levels. This reflects the high unmet medical need in metastatic PDAC and facilitates further development of nadunolimab with more frequent FDA interactions and eligibility for Accelerated Approval and Priority Review.

" The granted US patent is of high importance in the context of potential future commercialization of CAN04 in this strategically important market", says Damian Marron, Interim CEO of Cantargia. "We continue to progress our program in PDAC with the development of a validated diagnostic method to enable the selection of patients with high IL1RAP levels for future studies."

In addition to the nadunolimab patent family, Cantargia has extensive patent protection for IL1RAP-targeting antibodies and their use in therapy and diagnostics of cancer, including leukemias and solid tumors. Cantargia's patent portfolio includes over 100 patents globally, granted in key commercial territories such as the US, Europe, Japan and China.

For further information, please contact
Damian Marron, Interim CEO
Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60
E-mail: damian.marron@cantargia.com

About Cantargia
Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. Cantargia's oncology program, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically, primarily in combination with chemotherapy with a focus on pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and triple-negative breast cancer. Positive data for the combinations indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second development program, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. Cantargia has entered an agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical on the acquisition of the CAN10 program.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com .

About nadunolimab (CAN04)
Nadunolimab is an antibody that binds strongly to its target IL1RAP and functions by inducing ADCC and blocking IL-1a and IL-1ß signaling. Nadunolimab can thereby counteract the IL-1 system which contributes to the immune suppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of resistance to chemotherapy. Nadunolimab has been investigated in multiple clinical trials; the phase I/IIa trial CANFOUR, NCT03267316 , evaluated nadunolimab in combination with standard chemotherapies in patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) (gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel) or non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (platinum-based chemotherapies). Positive data show durable responses for combination therapy in 73 PDAC patients, resulting in a median iPFS of 7.2 months and median OS of 13.2 months. An even higher median OS of 14.2 months was observed in a subgroup of patients with high tumor levels of IL1RAP. Intriguing efficacy was observed in a small group of non-squamous NSCLC patients post PD(L)-1 therapy.

Attachments
Cantargia granted important US patent for nadunolimab

SOURCE: Cantargia



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cantargia-granted-important-us-patent-for-nadunolimab-1066115

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.