LIGHTON LIGHTON: LightOn Announces Governance Evolution to Support Strategic Development 27-Aug-2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LightOn Announces Governance Evolution to Support Strategic Development Paris, August 27, 2025 - LightOn, a leading European player in generative AI for enterprises and the public sector, announces a change in its governance to structure the next phases of its strategic development and consolidate its fundamentals. Effective September 1, 2025, Laurent Daudet, co-founder of the company, will take the presidency of a new Strategic Council, created to guide the company's major future orientations and identify long-term value creation opportunities. He will concurrently step down from his operational roles, retain his position as a board member, and remain a significant long-term shareholder of the company. This Strategic Council will be composed of high-level experts and will enhance the company's vision, innovation, and execution capabilities. This enhanced vision will be a crucial asset in a context of intense acceleration in AI innovations (reasoning models, agentic AI, MCP protocol, "vibe coding"[1]), offering numerous strategic development opportunities. Igor Carron, co-founder and CEO, states on this occasion: "This evolution will solidify our position as a key player in the enterprise AI market, combining long-term vision, daily operational excellence, and strengthened governance. I am pleased to continue to rely on Laurent in this new, stimulating framework of collaboration." Laurent Daudet, co-founder and President of the Strategic Council, adds: "This decision was driven by the conviction that LightOn needs to adapt even more quickly to provide a clear direction in a constantly evolving sector. By stepping away from operations to return to the academic world, I choose to focus my efforts at LightOn on anticipating disruptions and major industry challenges in the medium and long term." About LightOn Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European generative AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn is a pioneer in sovereign GenAI. Its Paradigm platform enables organizations to deploy large-scale AI while ensuring data confidentiality. LightOn's technology provides essential strategic independence, offering tailored solutions. This technological mastery is accompanied by the ability to process large volumes of data for industrial uses, with applications in various sectors such as finance, industry, healthcare, defense, and public services. LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company is eligible for PEA and PEA PME and is qualified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. For more information: www.lighton.ai/fr Contacts LightOn SEITOSEI--ACTIFIN Investors Relations LIGHTON Benjamin LEHARI invest@lighton.ai lighton@seitosei-actifin.com KALAMARI SEITOSEI--ACTIFIN Presse financial Press Relations Medias Relations Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 Maroua DERDEGA - +33 7 63 77 73 20 jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com lighton@kalamari.agency

[1] "Vibe coding" is a software development approach where AI generates code from natural language descriptions, enabling rapid and iterative software creation.

