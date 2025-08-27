Anzeige
WKN: A40V1B | ISIN: FR0013230950
Tradegate
26.08.25 | 14:05
9,225 Euro
-0,75 % -0,070
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIGHTON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIGHTON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,4059,49509:21
9,4109,49509:20
Dow Jones News
27.08.2025
173 Leser
LIGHTON 
LIGHTON: LightOn Announces Governance Evolution to Support Strategic Development 
27-Aug-2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
  
 
LightOn Announces Governance Evolution to Support Strategic Development 
 
  
 
Paris, August 27, 2025 - LightOn, a leading European player in generative AI for enterprises and the public sector, 
announces a change in its governance to structure the next phases of its strategic development and consolidate its 
fundamentals. 
 
Effective September 1, 2025, Laurent Daudet, co-founder of the company, will take the presidency of a new Strategic 
Council, created to guide the company's major future orientations and identify long-term value creation opportunities. 
He will concurrently step down from his operational roles, retain his position as a board member, and remain a 
significant long-term shareholder of the company. 
 
This Strategic Council will be composed of high-level experts and will enhance the company's vision, innovation, and 
execution capabilities. This enhanced vision will be a crucial asset in a context of intense acceleration in AI 
innovations (reasoning models, agentic AI, MCP protocol, "vibe coding"[1]), offering numerous strategic development 
opportunities. 
 
Igor Carron, co-founder and CEO, states on this occasion: "This evolution will solidify our position as a key player in 
the enterprise AI market, combining long-term vision, daily operational excellence, and strengthened governance. I am 
pleased to continue to rely on Laurent in this new, stimulating framework of collaboration." 
 
Laurent Daudet, co-founder and President of the Strategic Council, adds: "This decision was driven by the conviction 
that LightOn needs to adapt even more quickly to provide a clear direction in a constantly evolving sector. By stepping 
away from operations to return to the academic world, I choose to focus my efforts at LightOn on anticipating 
disruptions and major industry challenges in the medium and long term." 
 
  
 
  
 
About LightOn 
 
  
 
Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European generative AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn is a pioneer 
in sovereign GenAI. Its Paradigm platform enables organizations to deploy large-scale AI while ensuring data 
confidentiality. LightOn's technology provides essential strategic independence, offering tailored solutions. This 
technological mastery is accompanied by the ability to process large volumes of data for industrial uses, with 
applications in various sectors such as finance, industry, healthcare, defense, and public services. 
 
  
 
LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company is eligible for PEA and 
PEA PME and is qualified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. For more information: www.lighton.ai/fr 
 
  
 
  
 
Contacts LightOn 
 
  
 
                     SEITOSEI--ACTIFIN 
                     Investors Relations 
LIGHTON 
 
 
                     Benjamin LEHARI 
invest@lighton.ai 
 
 
                     lighton@seitosei-actifin.com 
KALAMARI 
                   SEITOSEI--ACTIFIN 
                     Presse financial Press Relations 
Medias Relations 
 
 
                     Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 
Maroua DERDEGA - +33 7 63 77 73 20 
 
 
                     jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com 
lighton@kalamari.agency

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] "Vibe coding" is a software development approach where AI generates code from natural language descriptions, enabling rapid and iterative software creation.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: CP LightOn - Governance Evolution vUK 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     LIGHTON 
         2 rue de la Bourse 
         75002 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@lighton.ai 
Internet:    www.lighton.ai 
ISIN:      FR0013230950 
Euronext Ticker: ALTAI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2189026 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2189026 27-Aug-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2189026&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 27, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
