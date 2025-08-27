Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C9B4 | ISIN: SE0017130826 | Ticker-Symbol: 06H
Stuttgart
27.08.25 | 07:41
2,930 Euro
+0,34 % +0,010
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BPC INSTRUMENTS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BPC INSTRUMENTS AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
27.08.2025 09:12 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BPC Instruments AB: BPC Instruments reports results for H1 and Q2 2025

LUND, Sweden, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BPC Instruments (publ) hereby publishes the half-year report for the period January 1 - June 30, 2025. The half-year report is available as an attached file to this release and on the company's website https://investor.bpcinstruments.com/financial-reports.

CEO Dr. Jing Liu comments: "The second quarter confirms the strength and relevance of our business. With 20 percent revenue growth in Q2 year-on-year and sustained profitability, we continue to expand with good margins from a platform and product portfolio that meet the needs of both industry and academia."

Q2 | 2025-04-01 - 2025-06-30

Net sales for the second quarter amounted to 16,879 (14,073) KSEK.

EBIT for the second quarter amounted to 2,436 (3,240) KSEK.

Net profit amounted to 2,003 (2,537) KSEK.

Earnings per share for the period amounted to 0.18 (0.24) SEK.

H1 | 2025-01-01 - 2025-06-30

Net sales for the period amounted to 30,019 (29,217) KSEK.

EBIT for the period amounted to 3,427 (9,573) KSEK.

Net profit amounted to 2,342 (8,199) KSEK.

Earnings per share for the period amounted to 0.21 (0.78) SEK.

At the end of the period equity/asset ratio was 93% (92%).

Total cash and equivalents, including long-term investments, amounted to 59,680 (25,410) KSEK.

Significant events Q2 2025

On 10 April, BPC announced the appointment of Hampus Darrell as new Chief Financial Officer.

On 23 April, BPC was awarded one of Sweden's leading environmental prizes for its innovative work in renewable energy and environmental biotechnology.

On 4 June, BPC received a 0.7 MSEK from KU Leuven, Belgium's highest-ranked university and one of the oldest and most renowned universities in Europe. The order includes several Gas Endeavour® III systems.

Highlights after the end of the period

On 21 July, BPC received an order from Cornell University in the United States valued at approximately SEK 1 million. The order includes two AMPTS® III Duo system. BPC's flagship instrument for conducting batch anaerobic fermentation tests.

On 5 August, BPC received an order from a research institute in the Philippines valued at approximately SEK 4.4 million. The order includes several BPC Blue® systems.

This information is such information that BPC Instruments AB (publ) is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was submitted, through the agency of the contact person below, for publication on 27 August, 2025.

For more information, please contact:
Dr. Jing Liu, CEO
BPC Instruments AB
Tel: +46 (0) 46 16 39 51
E-mail: ir@bpcinstruments.com

About BPC Instruments AB:

BPC Instruments is a global Swedish-based pioneering technology company developing and offering analytical instruments enabling more efficient, reliable, and higher quality research and analysis for industries in renewable bioenergy and environmental biotechnology. The result is not only higher accuracy and precision, but also a significant reduction in time consumption and labor requirement for performing analysis. BPC Instruments' innovative products offer high-quality hardware and software based on deep knowledge and experience of target applications. The solutions are the first of their kind, making the company a pioneer in its field. Today, BPC Instruments exports to nearly 80 countries around the world. BPC is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in Sweden. For more information, please visit BPC's webpage: www.bpcinstruments.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bpc-instruments-ab/r/bpc-instruments-reports-results-for-h1-and-q2-2025,c4223415

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21129/4223415/3627928.pdf

BPC_Q2_2025

https://mb.cision.com/Public/21129/4223415/b7948cc92c51db2f.pdf

Press release - BPC Q2

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bpc-instruments-reports-results-for-h1-and-q2-2025-302539797.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.