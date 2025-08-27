Nanexa AB: Nanexa publishes interim report for January-June 2025

The second quarter of 2025 has continued to validate our core belief at Nanexa that slow-release medicines can transform how we dose and therefore treat people living with a range of conditions. Reducing the frequency of injections will improve compliance, treatment outcomes, and quality of life for patients.

Significant events during the second quarter 2025

In April, Nanexa announced that initial observations in the phase I study show that the 30 mg dose of NEX-22 has been well tolerated by patients with type 2 diabetes who have not previously received GLP-1 treatment.

In April, Nanexa announced that Bridget Lacey, who has over 25 years of corporate and business development experience across the life sciences sector, had been appointed Chief Business Officer.

In May, Nanexa announced that all pharmacokinetic (PK) samples from the final dose group, 30 mg of the Phase I study for NEX-22, had been analyzed. The results showed increased exposure in line with the dose escalation and further demonstrated a controlled and prolonged release of liraglutide, which supports a one-month depot of liraglutide.

Nanexa announced in May that an agreement had been made with Applied Materials, Inc. to terminate their collaboration. As part of the agreement, Nanexa received USD 750,000.

Nanexa announced in May that the results from the recently completed Phase I-study with NEX-22 had been approved as a Late Breaking Abstract at the prestigious ADA Congress (American Diabetes Association) held in Chicago June 20-23.

Nanexa announced in June that the company had entered an intensive period of international presence, with a particular focus on NEX-22. As part of the agreement, Nanexa received USD

Nanexa announced in June that the poster titled "A Single Ascending Dose Study of a Once-monthly Liraglutide Formulation in Participants with Type 2 Diabetes" was presented by the renowned diabetes researcher Dr. Hans de Vries at the American Diabetes Association's 85th Scientific Sessions. The poster, which presented all data, including the 30 mg NEX-22 dose cohort, was very well received, and there was significant interest in the first published clinical data with a once-monthly long-acting injection of a GLP-1 drug. A 30 mg dose of NEX-22 shows exposure for up to 36 days without significant gastrointestinal side effects. This is not only highly positive for NEX-22, but all other potential GLP-1/GIP formulations which make use of PharmaShell.

Significant events after the end of the period

In August, Nanexa announced the signing of continuation of a feasibility agreement with a major pharmaceutical company to investigate PharmaShell® long-acting formulations in a multi-billion USD market.

Financial overview

1 April - 30 June 2025

Turnover amounted to: TSEK 2,705 (5,657)

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to: TSEK -5,237 (-6,124)

Profit after tax amounted to: TSEK -5,899 (-6,012)

Earnings per share amounted to: SEK -0.04 (-0.04)

Cash flow for the period amounted to: TSEK -8,953 (-6,529)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period: TSEK 40,263 (41,311)

1 January - 30 June 2025

Turnover amounted to: TSEK 5,582 (13,411)

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to: TSEK -13,450 (-9,487)

Profit after tax amounted to: TSEK -14,886 (-8,835)

Earnings per share amounted to: SEK -0.10 (-0.07)

Cash flow for the period amounted to: TSEK 29,971 (-23,857)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period: TSEK 40,263 (41,311)

Figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period in the previous year.

The entire report is available on the company's website: https://nanexa.com/en/financial-reports/.

Report commentary, 27 August at 9:00am CET

A live commentary with CEO David Westberg will take place on August 27 at 9:00am via Infront Direkt Studios and viewers will have the opportunity to ask questions via chat.

The report commentary will be available here.

The report comment will also be published on Nanexa's website afterwards.

For additional information, please contact:

David Westberg - CEO, Nanexa AB (publ)

Phone: +46 70 942 83 03

Email: david.westberg@nanexa.se

www.nanexa.com

The company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

About Nanexa AB (publ)

Nanexa is bringing the control, precision and versatility of Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) technology to drug formulation. The company's proprietary PharmaShell® platform is a unique drug delivery system that enables a high drug load, thus low injection volume, creating a new generation of 'super generic' formulations that will provide greater convenience and reduce costs in the treatment of conditions such as metabolic diseases like type 2 diabetes and obesity, hematology/oncology, cardiovascular disorders, psychiatry, and many others.

Nanexa develops its own products and also has collaboration agreements with several pharma companies, among others Novo Nordisk and AstraZeneca.

Nanexa's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm (NANEXA).

This information is information that Nanexa is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-27 07:00 CEST.