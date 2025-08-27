UP Fintech Holding Limited Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SINGAPORE, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) ("UP Fintech" or the "Company"), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Mr. Wu Tianhua, Chairman and CEO of UP Fintech, stated: "We saw increased user engagement in the second quarter with more diversified products offering and supportive market backdrop, which helped fuel our total revenue to a record high of US$138.7 million, representing a 13.1% quarter-over-quarter increase and a 58.7% year-over-year increase. Our GAAP and non-GAAP net incomes also experienced substantial growth to reach historical level. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech was US$41.4 million, up 36.2% from the previous quarter and approximately 15 times higher compared to the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech reached US$44.5 million, reflecting a 23.5% sequential increase and nearly 8 times growth year-over-year. Our bottom-line items for first half of the year, including operating profit, net income, and non-GAAP net income, all have already surpassed the totals for the entire previous year.

In the second quarter, we added 39,800 new customers with deposits. Year-to-date, we have onboarded over 100,000 new customers with deposits, reinforcing our confidence in achieving our annual target of 150,000 new customers with deposits for 2025. By the end of the second quarter, our total number of customers with deposits reached 1,192,700, representing a 21.4% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Asset inflow remained robust, with net asset inflows of US$3 billion in the second quarter, primarily driven by retail investors. Coupled with a US$3.2 billion mark-to-market gain, led total account balance increase by 13.5% quarter-over-quarter and 36.3% year-over-year, reaching a new high of US$52.1 billion. In the second quarter, we refined our customer acquisition approach by closing channels that did not meet our ROI and payback period standards, ensuring the long-term quality of our user base. As a result, we are pleased to see the average net asset inflow of newly acquired funded clients reached a record high of over US$20,000 this quarter. In particular, average net asset inflow of new clients in Hong Kong and Singapore markets is around US$30,000, contributing to approximately 50% and 20% quarter-over-quarter growth in client assets in these two regions, while other markets also experienced healthy double-digit sequential increases in client assets.

In the second quarter, we continued to roll out new features to broaden our user base. In Singapore, we launched the Central Provident Fund ("CPF") account trading and Supplementary Retirement Scheme ("SRS") account trading features in July. These new offerings enable eligible clients to utilize a portion of their CPF Ordinary Account savings and retirement funds to invest in approved financial products, such as selected Singapore-listed stocks, while enjoying tax benefits.

In our Corporate business, we underwrote 7 Hong Kong IPOs and 4 U.S. IPOs in the second quarter, including "Chagee" and "Zhou Liu Fu Jewelry", and acted as the sole bookrunner for "Smart Digital" and "Julong Holding" U.S. IPOs in the second quarter. In our ESOP business, we added 30 new clients in the second quarter, bringing the total number of ESOP clients served to 663 as of June 30, 2025."

Financial Highlights for Second Quarter 2025

Total revenues were US$138.7 million, an increase of 58.7% year-over-year and an increase of 13.1% quarter-over-quarter.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech was US$41.4 million compared to a net income of US$2.6 million in the same quarter of last year.

Operating Highlights for Second Quarter 2025

Total account balance increased 36.3% year-over-year to US$52.1 billion.

increased 65.3% year-over-year to US$5.7 billion. Total number of customers with deposit increased 21.4% year-over-year to 1,192,700.

Selected Operating Data for Second Quarter 2025

As of and for the three months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2024 2025 2025 In 000's Number of customer accounts 2,307.9 2,526.7 2,579.4 Number of customers with deposits 982.3 1,152.9 1,192.7 Number of options and futures contracts traded 12,175.1 20,400.7 22,432.3 In USD millions Trading volume 105,860.0 217,453.6 284,038.2 Trading volume of stocks 33,504.7 59,453.4 68,184.3 Total account balance 38,188.6 45,861.9 52,056.3



Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues were US$138.7 million, an increase of 58.7% from US$87.4 million in the same quarter of last year.

Commissions were US$64.8 million, an increase of 90.1% from US$34.1 million in the same quarter of last year, due to an increase in trading volume.

Financing service fees were US$2.7 million, a decrease of 5.9% from US$2.9 million in the same quarter of last year, primarily due to decreased interest rates.

Interest income was US$58.7 million, an increase of 32.8% from US$44.2 million in the same quarter of last year, primarily due to the increase in margin financing and securities lending activities of our consolidated account customers.

Other revenues were US$12.5 million, an increase of 100.1% from US$6.3 million in the same quarter of last year, primarily due to the increase of our wealth management service revenue, exchange revenue and IPO distribution income.

Interest expense was US$17.3 million, an increase of 27.7% from US$13.6 million in the same quarter of last year, primarily due to the increase in funding for margin financing and securities lending activities.

OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

Total operating costs and expenses were US$71.0 million, an increase of 2.8% from US$69.0 million in the same quarter of last year.

Execution and clearing expenses were US$5.4 million, an increase of 92.3% from US$2.8 million in the same quarter of last year due to an increase in our trading volume.

Employee compensation and benefits expenses were US$35.8 million, an increase of 25.1% from US$28.6 million in the same quarter of last year, primarily due to an increase of global headcount to support our global expansion.

Occupancy, depreciation and amortization expenses were US$2.7 million, an increase of 29.4% from US$2.1 million in the same quarter of last year, due to the increase in office space and relevant leasehold improvements.

Communication and market data expenses were US$10.4 million, an increase of 17.7% from US$8.8 million in the same quarter of last year due to the increase of IT-related service fees.

Marketing and branding expenses were US$9.9 million, an increase of 54.1% from US$6.4 million in the same quarter of last year, primarily due to higher marketing spending this quarter.

General and administrative expenses were US$6.7 million, a decrease of 66.7% from US$20.2 million in the same quarter of last year due to a decrease in bad debt expense.

NET INCOME attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech was US$41.4 million, as compared to a net income of US$2.6 million in the same quarter of last year. Net income per ADS - diluted was US$0.225, as compared to a net income per ADS - diluted of US$0.016 in the same quarter of last year.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech, which excludes share-based compensation was US$44.5 million, as compared to a US$5.2 million in the same quarter of last year. Non-GAAP net income per ADS - diluted was US$0.241 as compared to a non-GAAP net income per ADS - diluted of US$0.033 in the same quarter of last year.

For the second quarter of 2025, the Company's weighted average number of ADSs used in calculating non-GAAP net income per ADS - diluted was 187,069,605. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had a total of 2,665,529,727 Class A and B ordinary shares outstanding, or the equivalent of 177,701,982 ADSs.

CERTAIN OTHER FINANCIAL ITEMS

As of June 30, 2025, the Company's cash and cash equivalents, term deposits and long-term deposits were US$514.0 million, compared to US$396.0 million as of December 31, 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, the allowance balance of receivables from customers was US$11.9 million compared to US$15.3 million as of December 31, 2024.

Updates to Management and Directors

Mr. Lei Fang has tendered his resignation as a director of the company due to personal reasons, effective on August 27, 2025. Mr. Fang's departure was not the result of any disagreement with the Company.

Conference Call Information:

UP Fintech's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on August 27, 2025, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on August 27, 2025 Singapore/Hong Kong Time).

All participants wishing to attend the call must preregister online before receiving the dial-in number. Preregistration may take a few minutes to complete.

Preregistration Information:

Please note that all participants will need to pre-register for the conference call, using the link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI7a8072c5f6b6499d9e97bfa2bb091dc1

It will automatically lead to the registration page of "UP Fintech Holding Limited Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call", where details for RSVP are needed.

Upon registering, all participants will be provided a confirmation email with a participant dial-in number and personal PIN to access the conference call. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call start time using the conference access information.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.itigerup.com

Safe Harbor Statement

UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in U.S. dollars ("US$")) As of

December 31, As of

June 30, 2024 2025 US$ US$ Assets: Cash and cash equivalents 393,576,874 511,943,223 Cash-segregated for regulatory purpose 2,464,683,625 3,585,150,849 Term deposits 1,075,260 643,637 Receivables from customers (net of allowance of US$15,284,002 and US$11,870,467 as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025) 1,052,972,649 1,346,457,578 Receivables from brokers, dealers, and clearing organizations 2,305,740,507 2,721,297,241 Financial instruments held, at fair value 75,547,082 292,523,448 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,629,819 19,882,947 Amounts due from related parties 16,720,671 14,811,619 Total current assets 6,327,946,487 8,492,710,542 Non-current assets: Long-term deposits 1,369,994 1,395,946 Right-of-use assets 10,880,673 13,983,072 Property, equipment and intangible assets, net 15,358,528 15,487,662 Crypto assets held - 4,242,912 Goodwill 2,492,668 2,492,668 Long-term investments 7,658,809 7,506,842 Equity method investment 10,203,622 10,415,076 Other non-current assets 6,828,553 10,163,369 Deferred tax assets 8,573,135 9,437,718 Total non-current assets 63,365,982 75,125,265 Total assets 6,391,312,469 8,567,835,807 Current liabilities: Payables to customers 3,574,651,125 5,198,604,193 Payables to brokers, dealers and clearing organizations: 1,914,769,701 2,305,329,394 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 67,263,254 74,475,222 Lease liabilities-current 4,153,928 6,188,113 Convertible bonds-current - 160,822,893 Amounts due to related parties 874,331 53,027,188 Total current liabilities 5,561,712,339 7,798,447,003 Convertible bonds 159,505,397 - Lease liabilities-non-current 5,902,323 7,510,542 Deferred tax liabilities 2,068,661 2,460,052 Total liabilities 5,729,188,720 7,808,417,597 Mezzanine equity Redeemable non-controlling interest 7,177,668 5,724,721 Total Mezzanine equity 7,177,668 5,724,721 Shareholders' equity: Class A ordinary shares 25,427 25,679 Class B ordinary shares 976 976 Additional paid-in capital 619,030,730 627,492,602 Statutory reserve 12,425,463 12,425,463 Retained earnings 37,843,547 112,269,971 Treasury stock (2,172,819 ) (2,172,819 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,919,310 ) 3,934,624 Total UP Fintech shareholders' equity 655,234,014 753,976,496 Non-controlling interests (287,933 ) (283,007 ) Total equity 654,946,081 753,693,489 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity 6,391,312,469 8,567,835,807

UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) (All amounts in U.S. dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares (or ADSs) and per share (or ADS) data) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2025 2025 2024 2025 US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Revenues: Commissions 34,086,778 58,307,151 64,787,635 61,872,996 123,094,786 Interest related income Financing service fees 2,905,198 2,560,432 2,734,573 5,737,263 5,295,005 Interest income 44,193,949 53,805,393 58,689,064 88,035,169 112,494,457 Other revenues 6,251,083 7,936,987 12,508,765 10,740,072 20,445,752 Total revenues 87,437,008 122,609,963 138,720,037 166,385,500 261,330,000 Interest expense (13,581,981 ) (15,041,810 ) (17,338,435 ) (28,371,816 ) (32,380,245 ) Total Net revenues 73,855,027 107,568,153 121,381,602 138,013,684 228,949,755 Operating costs and expenses: Execution and clearing (2,807,006 ) (5,338,917 ) (5,398,645 ) (5,037,869 ) (10,737,562 ) Employee compensation and benefits (28,645,229 ) (33,805,808 ) (35,828,599 ) (56,432,447 ) (69,634,407 ) Occupancy, depreciation and amortization (2,109,688 ) (2,149,308 ) (2,729,010 ) (4,254,025 ) (4,878,318 ) Communication and market data (8,813,405 ) (9,794,869 ) (10,372,284 ) (17,374,887 ) (20,167,153 ) Marketing and branding (6,407,744 ) (10,867,048 ) (9,875,699 ) (10,798,731 ) (20,742,747 ) General and administrative (20,246,128 ) (5,136,346 ) (6,747,182 ) (25,913,265 ) (11,883,528 ) Total operating costs and expenses (69,029,200 ) (67,092,296 ) (70,951,419 ) (119,811,224 ) (138,043,715 ) Other income (expense): Others, net 1,405,013 (1,340,064 ) (1,361,336 ) 5,020,232 (2,701,400 ) Income before income tax 6,230,840 39,135,793 49,068,847 23,222,692 88,204,640 Income tax expenses (3,486,260 ) (8,549,158 ) (7,499,742 ) (8,014,557 ) (16,048,900 ) Net income 2,744,580 30,586,635 41,569,105 15,208,135 72,155,740 Less: net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests (2,479 ) 11,527 12,018 (20,393 ) 23,545 Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value (153,837 ) (155,983 ) (126,481 ) (305,159 ) (282,464 ) Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech 2,593,222 30,419,125 41,430,606 14,923,369 71,849,731 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax: Changes in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustment (2,909,808 ) 3,826,640 12,021,961 (7,700,848 ) 15,848,601 Total Comprehensive (loss) income (165,228 ) 34,413,275 53,591,066 7,507,287 88,004,341 Less: comprehensive (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests (628 ) 9,845 8,366 (14,082 ) 18,211 Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value (153,837 ) (155,983 ) (126,481 ) (305,159 ) (282,464 ) Total Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech (318,437 ) 34,247,447 53,456,219 7,216,210 87,703,666 Net income per ordinary share: Basic 0.001 0.012 0.016 0.006 0.027 Diluted 0.001 0.011 0.015 0.006 0.026 Net income per ADS (1 ADS represents 15 Class A ordinary shares): Basic 0.017 0.173 0.235 0.095 0.408 Diluted 0.016 0.166 0.225 0.094 0.392 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share: Basic 2,354,432,689 2,634,972,699 2,649,852,622 2,348,450,793 2,642,453,762 Diluted 2,378,752,460 2,767,093,920 2,781,223,175 2,371,490,247 2,773,017,902