

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - The American animated musical urban fantasy film 'KPop Demon Hunters' has made history as the most viewed movie on Netflix.



'KPop Demon Hunters has gone up, up, up, and it's their Golden moment! The animated musical officially became Netflix's most popular film of all time on the Most Popular English Films list with 236 million total views,' the streaming platform said in its announcement.



KPop Demon Hunters was also the most-watched movie last week, once again taking the No. 1 spot on the English Film list with another 25.4 million views.



'This past weekend, fans showed us how it's done, done, done in theatres all over the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand for the KPop Demon Hunters The Sing-Along Event', Netflix said. The film's soundtrack now holds the distinction of being the first to have four simultaneous Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.



Songs from the movie have also been among the most streamed online on Spotify.



It added that the newly released KPop Hunters Sing-Along version of the film is available to stream now on Netflix.



Produced by Sony Pictures Animation and released by Netflix, the film was directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans.



It follows a K-pop girl group, Huntr/x, who lead double lives as demon hunters; they face off against a rival boy band, the Saja Boys, whose members are secretly demons.



KPop Demon Hunters began streaming on Netflix on June 20, while a sing-along version of the film received a two-day limited theatrical release on August 23-24. The film earned widespread critical acclaim, with praise for its animation, visual style, voice acting, writing, and music. Its soundtrack album also saw major success, reaching No. 1 and Top 10 positions on multiple music and streaming charts.



