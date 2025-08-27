Building the Future of Trade at Santos: How DP World Is Expanding With Purpose

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / When Brazil's Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa Filho, visited DP World in Santos this August, it wasn't just another ceremony marking the start of construction. It was a moment that captured the intersection of infrastructure growth, supply chain resilience, and environmental stewardship - three forces shaping the future of trade in Brazil.

Expanding Brazil's Gateway to the World

The Port of Santos is the beating heart of Brazil's logistics network. By 2026, DP World's latest expansion will add 190 meters of quay to the terminal - 40 meters dedicated to pulp exports and 150 meters to container operations. This extension will push capacity to 1.7 million TEUs per year, a critical boost for a port that already handled 1.25 million TEUs in 2024, up 14% from the year before.

For Fabio Siccherino, CEO of DP World in Brazil, the expansion is about more than numbers:

"This project strengthens the competitiveness of the Port of Santos while ensuring greater capacity, efficiency, and sustainability to support multiple supply chains."

The investment is part of Brazil's Growth Acceleration Program (PAC) and builds on more than BRL 3 billion DP World has already directed into technology and infrastructure at Santos since 2013.

A Terminal That Grows - and Protects

Growth, however, brings responsibility. Ports are engines of commerce, but they're also neighbors to ecosystems and communities. At Santos, DP World has made sustainability an equal priority to expansion.

Since the terminal's early days, the company has invested nearly BRL 12 million across more than 30 environmental projects. One standout is the Aquatic Fauna Monitoring Program, a science-based initiative recognized by Brazil's national environmental agency, Ibama. Over more than a decade, researchers have recorded 38 marine species thriving around the quay's submerged pillars - proof that, with careful management, industrial infrastructure can coexist with marine biodiversity.

Sustainability at Santos also extends to operations. A Zero Landfill initiative ensures that waste is composted, recycled, or otherwise diverted from landfills. Investments in rail connectivity help shift cargo from trucks to trains, cutting emissions while easing congestion. Together, these efforts position DP World in Santos as a model for how ports can grow while reducing their footprint.

Beyond the Port: Building a Connected Brazil

DP World's role in Brazil goes far beyond terminal operations. By integrating port services with freight forwarding, inland transportation, warehousing, and distribution, the company is creating a more resilient logistics ecosystem. That connectivity is critical not just for exporters of pulp and agricultural products, but also for manufacturers, retailers, and consumers who depend on efficient, predictable supply chains.

A Sustainable Vision for Trade

The Santos expansion is more than a local project - it reflects DP World's global sustainability roadmap. From electrifying port equipment in Chile and Peru, to piloting hydrogen-powered cranes in Canada, the company is advancing toward its target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

DP World's sustainability program, "Our World, Our Future", provides the framework guiding these initiatives. Whether it's restoring mangroves in Ecuador, achieving Green Marine certification in Canada, or investing in renewable energy across Latin America, the company is proving that trade and environmental stewardship can move forward together.

As DP World drives the first piles into the waters of Santos, the message is clear: ports are not just gateways for goods. They are platforms for innovation, responsibility, and growth. And at Santos, that future is already being built - pile by pile, shipment by shipment.

Minister Filho meeting with DP World employees at the Port of Santos expansion ceremony.

