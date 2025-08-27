Vision Marine Technologies Inc: Vision Marine Technologies Appoints Maxime Poudrier as COO to Structure Dual Pillars of Innovation and Market Adoption

Executive to lead structuring process focused on scaling proprietary propulsion technology and OEM portfolio.

MONTRÉAL, QUEBEC / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company") a pioneer in high-voltage marine propulsion and multi-brand boat retail, today announced the appointment of Maxime Poudrier as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Mr. Poudrier has been with Vision Marine since serving as Head of Growth & Strategic Partnerships, where he played a pivotal role in the industrialization of the Company's E-Motion 180E high-voltage propulsion system by successfully implementing strategic grant programs, expanding OEM and vendor alliances, and supporting the acquisition and integration of Nautical Ventures. His appointment marks the next step in structuring Vision Marine's operations to scale as a dual-pillar platform: technology leadership and consumer adoption.

As COO, Mr. Poudrier will lead a Company-wide structuring process to align intellectual property, strategic partnerships, and consumer adoption under a unified execution framework. His mandate includes operational oversight, OEM and vendor management, budgeting and forecasting, sales and service alignment, and human capital planning, ensuring that Vision Marine's growing patent portfolio, white-label licensing agreements, and propulsion systems are consistently executed across its operations.

"Maxime has demonstrated the rare ability to combine entrepreneurial drive with disciplined execution," said Alexandre Mongeon, Chief Executive Officer of Vision Marine. "His expertise in M&A, global partnerships, and structured leadership is exactly what Vision Marine needs as we scale our electrification platform and expand through Nautical Ventures. His appointment ensures that our innovation translates directly into execution, recurring revenue, and long-term value creation."

With more than 10 years of executive leadership across the automotive, mobility, and industrial sectors, Mr. Poudrier has established a strong record of strategic growth and operational execution. Prior to joining Vision Marine, he became the youngest self-made dealer principal in Canada, successfully leading multiple automotive dealerships, and later advised on international M&A mandates for leading manufacturers such as ArcelorMittal. He is also a graduate of executive education programs at Harvard Business School.

This appointment underscores Vision Marine's commitment to disciplined execution of its proprietary propulsion technology and intellectual property portfolio, ensuring innovation remains at the center of its growth strategy, with Nautical Ventures accelerating adoption.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) is a disruptive marine company offering premium boating experiences across both electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) segments. The Company designs, manufactures, and sells its flagship E-Motion 180E high-voltage electric propulsion system, validated through multiple OEM integrations, while also providing consumer access through its Nautical Ventures division. With nine retail locations in Florida and established sales, service, and marina operations, Vision Marine delivers market-ready solutions to meet the evolving needs of recreational boaters and commercial operators.

For more information, please visit www.visionmarinetechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to, among other things, the anticipated benefits of the appointment of the Company's Chief Operating Officer, the Company's strategy, and its growth initiatives. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Vision Marine disclaims any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Investor and Company Contact:

Bruce Nurse

Investor Relations

(303) 919-2913

bn@v-mti.com

SOURCE: Vision Marine Technologies Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/vision-marine-technologies-appoints-maxime-poudrier-as-coo-to-structure-dual-pillars-of-1066187