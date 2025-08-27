Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Patentschutz bis in die 2040er - Biotech-Geheimtipp vor möglichem Fast-Track-Durchbruch in den USA!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A4134M | ISIN: CA92840Q3017 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
27.08.25 | 15:39
1,540 US-Dollar
-0,65 % -0,010
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VISION MARINE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VISION MARINE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
27.08.2025 16:02 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vision Marine Technologies Inc: Vision Marine Technologies Appoints Maxime Poudrier as COO to Structure Dual Pillars of Innovation and Market Adoption

Executive to lead structuring process focused on scaling proprietary propulsion technology and OEM portfolio.

MONTRÉAL, QUEBEC / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company") a pioneer in high-voltage marine propulsion and multi-brand boat retail, today announced the appointment of Maxime Poudrier as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Mr. Poudrier has been with Vision Marine since serving as Head of Growth & Strategic Partnerships, where he played a pivotal role in the industrialization of the Company's E-Motion 180E high-voltage propulsion system by successfully implementing strategic grant programs, expanding OEM and vendor alliances, and supporting the acquisition and integration of Nautical Ventures. His appointment marks the next step in structuring Vision Marine's operations to scale as a dual-pillar platform: technology leadership and consumer adoption.

As COO, Mr. Poudrier will lead a Company-wide structuring process to align intellectual property, strategic partnerships, and consumer adoption under a unified execution framework. His mandate includes operational oversight, OEM and vendor management, budgeting and forecasting, sales and service alignment, and human capital planning, ensuring that Vision Marine's growing patent portfolio, white-label licensing agreements, and propulsion systems are consistently executed across its operations.

"Maxime has demonstrated the rare ability to combine entrepreneurial drive with disciplined execution," said Alexandre Mongeon, Chief Executive Officer of Vision Marine. "His expertise in M&A, global partnerships, and structured leadership is exactly what Vision Marine needs as we scale our electrification platform and expand through Nautical Ventures. His appointment ensures that our innovation translates directly into execution, recurring revenue, and long-term value creation."

With more than 10 years of executive leadership across the automotive, mobility, and industrial sectors, Mr. Poudrier has established a strong record of strategic growth and operational execution. Prior to joining Vision Marine, he became the youngest self-made dealer principal in Canada, successfully leading multiple automotive dealerships, and later advised on international M&A mandates for leading manufacturers such as ArcelorMittal. He is also a graduate of executive education programs at Harvard Business School.

This appointment underscores Vision Marine's commitment to disciplined execution of its proprietary propulsion technology and intellectual property portfolio, ensuring innovation remains at the center of its growth strategy, with Nautical Ventures accelerating adoption.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) is a disruptive marine company offering premium boating experiences across both electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) segments. The Company designs, manufactures, and sells its flagship E-Motion 180E high-voltage electric propulsion system, validated through multiple OEM integrations, while also providing consumer access through its Nautical Ventures division. With nine retail locations in Florida and established sales, service, and marina operations, Vision Marine delivers market-ready solutions to meet the evolving needs of recreational boaters and commercial operators.

For more information, please visit www.visionmarinetechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to, among other things, the anticipated benefits of the appointment of the Company's Chief Operating Officer, the Company's strategy, and its growth initiatives. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Vision Marine disclaims any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Investor and Company Contact:

Bruce Nurse
Investor Relations
(303) 919-2913
bn@v-mti.com

SOURCE: Vision Marine Technologies Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/vision-marine-technologies-appoints-maxime-poudrier-as-coo-to-structure-dual-pillars-of-1066187

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.