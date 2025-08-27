ARC Document Solutions: The ARC Facilities Evolution: Smarter, Faster, More Intuitive

New AI-Powered Updates Make Mobile Facility Management Even Easier to Use-Anytime, Anywhere

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / ARC Facilities, a leader in mobile-first building information access, has launched a refreshed product tour showcasing the latest advancements to its platform. With smarter navigation, faster AI-powered search, and a sleek, field-ready design, the updated ARC Facilities app is redefining how facility teams work, respond, and stay connected to their buildings.

The new experience reflects ARC Facilities ongoing commitment to simplifying facility management in real time, on the go.

"Facility teams told us they need speed, simplicity, and access in the field and we listened," said Jonathan Styrlund, Vice President, ARC Facilities. "With our newest updates, users can get to the information they need with fewer taps, smarter search, and a cleaner layout designed specifically for mobile workflows."

Key updates featured in the new tour include:

Streamlined Navigation: Making it faster and easier to move through critical building data

AI-Powered Search: Smarter, faster, and more accurate results tailored to you

Modern, Intuitive Design: Built for real-world use in the field and optimized for today's mobile devices

Along with the visual and functional upgrades, the core value remains the same: instant, mobile access to essential building information-from floor plans and equipment data to emergency protocols.

"This is more than just a product refresh, it's an evolution," said Andira Fara, Senior Director of Marketing & Demand Generation, ARC Facilities. "We're helping facilities teams become more proactive, improve response times, and reduce risk with tools that are faster and more intuitive than ever."

ARC Facilities invites facility professionals and executives alike to see how mobile access to critical building information reduces risk, protects revenue, and keeps operations running.

About ARC Facilities

ARC Facilities puts critical information including building plans, shutoffs, plans, O&Ms, and life safety documents, right on your mobile device so it's available the moment you need it. Technicians can respond faster and avoid costly delays, while leadership gains safer operations, reduced risk, and greater confidence that their facilities will keep running without disruption. For more information or to schedule a personalized demo, visit www.arcfacilities.com.

