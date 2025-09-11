ARC Document Solutions: Protecting What Keeps Facilities Running

Tackling Retirements, Staffing Gaps, and Documentation Risks

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / ARC Facilities today announced an upcoming webinar designed to help facility management leaders address some of the most pressing challenges facing the industry: the loss of institutional knowledge due to retirements, widespread staffing shortages, and incomplete asset documentation.

The webinar, titled "Protecting What Keeps Facilities Running: Tackling Retirements, Staffing Gaps, and Documentation Risks," will take place on Thursday, September 25, 2025, at 10:00 AM PT. Register for the session.

The session will be moderated by David Trask, National Director at ARC Facilities, and will feature guest speaker Peter Martin, Vice President of Business Development at Cref. Together, they will share strategies for safeguarding facility operations and ensuring long-term resilience in the face of workforce and documentation challenges.

Topics will include:

Retaining and transferring institutional knowledge as experienced staff retire

Implementing cross-training and skills development programs

Establishing accurate, up-to-date asset documentation practices

Leveraging mobile and cloud-based tools for greater efficiency and accessibility

Reducing downtime through preventive and predictive maintenance

"As facility management teams face an unprecedented convergence of workforce and documentation risks, organizations must take proactive steps to protect operational continuity," said David Trask, National Director at ARC Facilities. "This webinar will provide facility leaders with practical solutions they can apply immediately to strengthen resilience."

Registration is now open for facility management professionals, executives, and stakeholders interested in preparing their organizations for these industry-wide challenges.

About ARC Facilities

ARC Facilities, an entity of ARC Document Solutions, delivers smart building technology that helps organizations protect revenue, mitigate risk, and ensure business continuity by providing instant, mobile access to critical building information. Our user-friendly app streamlines access to as-builts, emergency plans, O&Ms, and compliance documents, eliminating wasted time searching through paper or outdated files. With remote troubleshooting and rapid response capabilities, facilities teams can prevent minor issues from becoming major disruptions, safeguard operations, and enhance efficiency. To learn more, visit arcfacilities.com .

Contact info:

Jack Rubinger

503-964-4877

Jack.rubinger@arcfacilities.com

SOURCE: ARC Document Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/protecting-what-keeps-facilities-running-1070386