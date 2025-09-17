Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KA8Z | ISIN: US00191G1031 | Ticker-Symbol: BK1
Frankfurt
21.11.24 | 08:06
2,980 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
17.09.2025 17:02 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ARC Document Solutions: ARC Facilities Showcases Impact of Women in Facilities

Growing blog series highlights leadership, mentorship, and insights from women shaping the future of FM

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / ARC Facilities is celebrating a milestone in its commitment to equity and visibility in the facility management profession: more than 68 in-depth interviews with women in facilities have been published, creating one of the most comprehensive collections of women's voices in the industry. Centralized under the Women in Facilities blog, these stories shine a spotlight on the diverse paths women are taking in an industry traditionally dominated by men.

From starting out in administrative roles to climbing into leadership positions in building operations, compliance, safety, and maintenance, the blog highlights the often-overlooked experiences of women in facilities management. Many recount moments when they weren't taken seriously and had to prove themselves repeatedly. These stories are now being shared to empower the next generation.

"Facility management has historically been a male-dominated field," said Andira Fara, Sr. Director of Marketing, ARC Facilities. "But that's changing. The women we've profiled are leading complex operations, driving innovation, and mentoring both peers and newcomers. We launched this blog to share their stories, highlight their impact, and inspire the next generation of leaders in our industry."

Women in Facilities covers timely topics such as the role of AI and technology in facility management, work-life balance, emergency and crisis management, leading teams and capital planning. It's more than a blog-it's a resource hub and source of inspiration for women in healthcare, education, and industrial facilities.

This initiative aligns with ARC Facilities' broader mission of simplifying access to building information so facilities teams can be more responsive, resilient, and effective. With ARC Facilities' mobile-first platform, teams have instant access to critical building documentation, enabling faster response, reduced risk, and the protection of revenue, safety, and business continuity. By spotlighting the contributions of women in FM, the company continues to lead conversations that drive innovation, inclusion, and operational excellence across the industry.

Women in Facilities offers stories and resources to help you grow and lead. Visit the blog to read profiles, join the conversation, and connect with others who are reshaping the future of facilities management.

Contact:

Jack Rubinger
503-964-4877
Jack.rubinger@arcfacilities.com

SOURCE: ARC Document Solutions



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/arc-facilities-showcases-impact-of-women-in-facilities-1059223

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.