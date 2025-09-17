ARC Document Solutions: ARC Facilities Showcases Impact of Women in Facilities

Growing blog series highlights leadership, mentorship, and insights from women shaping the future of FM

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / ARC Facilities is celebrating a milestone in its commitment to equity and visibility in the facility management profession: more than 68 in-depth interviews with women in facilities have been published, creating one of the most comprehensive collections of women's voices in the industry. Centralized under the Women in Facilities blog, these stories shine a spotlight on the diverse paths women are taking in an industry traditionally dominated by men.

From starting out in administrative roles to climbing into leadership positions in building operations, compliance, safety, and maintenance, the blog highlights the often-overlooked experiences of women in facilities management. Many recount moments when they weren't taken seriously and had to prove themselves repeatedly. These stories are now being shared to empower the next generation.

"Facility management has historically been a male-dominated field," said Andira Fara, Sr. Director of Marketing, ARC Facilities. "But that's changing. The women we've profiled are leading complex operations, driving innovation, and mentoring both peers and newcomers. We launched this blog to share their stories, highlight their impact, and inspire the next generation of leaders in our industry."

Women in Facilities covers timely topics such as the role of AI and technology in facility management, work-life balance, emergency and crisis management, leading teams and capital planning. It's more than a blog-it's a resource hub and source of inspiration for women in healthcare, education, and industrial facilities.

This initiative aligns with ARC Facilities' broader mission of simplifying access to building information so facilities teams can be more responsive, resilient, and effective. With ARC Facilities' mobile-first platform, teams have instant access to critical building documentation, enabling faster response, reduced risk, and the protection of revenue, safety, and business continuity. By spotlighting the contributions of women in FM, the company continues to lead conversations that drive innovation, inclusion, and operational excellence across the industry.

Women in Facilities offers stories and resources to help you grow and lead. Visit the blog to read profiles, join the conversation, and connect with others who are reshaping the future of facilities management.

Contact:

Jack Rubinger

503-964-4877

Jack.rubinger@arcfacilities.com

SOURCE: ARC Document Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/arc-facilities-showcases-impact-of-women-in-facilities-1059223