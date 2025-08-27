

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Stellantis (STLA) has announced an investment of over $41 million in a new Mopar Parts Distribution Center (PDC) in Forsyth, Georgia.



Located about 60 miles south of Atlanta, the nearly 422,000-square-foot facility will further strengthen the company's U.S. parts distribution network.



'This facility represents a critical investment in Mopar's long-term growth strategy and our ability to support the dedicated workforce that drives our success,' said Darren Bradshaw, senior vice president of Mopar North America. 'It provides our UAW-represented employees with the tools, technology and environment they need to deliver exceptional service to our dealers and customers while supporting our commitment to efficiency and sustainability.'



The facility will feature a 16,000-square-foot AutoStore automated storage and retrieval system, a breakthrough in warehouse logistics. The AutoStore system uses 66 robots designed to retrieve parts from a high-density grid of bins, transporting them to processing stations where PDC employees prepare final shipments.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News